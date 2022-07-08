Ontario celebrates July 4

Royall negotiating with superintendent candidate June 23rd, 2022

by County Line After a closed session Monday, the Royall Board of Education agreed to proceed with its superintendent hiring process.

N-O-W hires teachers, accomplishes other business June 23rd, 2022

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District recently added three new teachers to its staff, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the board of education at its meeting Monday.

Kendall Lions Club hosts special speaker June 17th, 2022

by County Line The Kendall Lions Club hosted a special speaker at its regular meeting on May 17 at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall.

Ontario’s pavilion project moves forward June 17th, 2022

by County Line At last, after four years of waiting, that big pile of lumber that can be observed off the square is destined for the new pavilion, with the trusses expected to arrive later this month, according to information received at Monday evening’s Ontario village board meeting.

Norwalk Village Board member’s residency is questioned June 17th, 2022

by County Line The Tuesday evening Norwalk Village Board meeting looked a bit spare, as only the board president, two trustees and the clerk were in attendance. They were later joined by another trustee, and two more appeared via Zoom.

