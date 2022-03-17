Ayawyn Conner (left) and Danica Lee were among the 20 Brookwood speakers who took part in a Mini-District Forensics Meet on March 12 at Brookwood.
18 Brookwood forensics students bound for state
Speakers during the public-comment period of Monday’s Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board meeting voiced concerns on problems they believe are plaguing the district concerning both sex and race issues.
Earmarks: we hated them. Remember? They were like trading cards for members of Congress. You vote for my project, and I will vote for yours.
Substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood, the Kickapoo Paddle Inn building in Ontario soon will be demolished. The restaurant was a key fixture in the village starting with its opening in 1972. The current owners, Laurie and Tony Kelbel, took a FEMA buyout after the August 2018 flood.
The major fundraiser for the Kendall Lions Club is its annual Fundfest.
Colin McKittrick and Gunnar Wopat both placed sixth at the WIAA state wrestling tournament last weekend.
For the first time this school year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had no Covid-19 cases among staff or students.
Eric Schoenfeld joined the Kendall Village Board on Feb. 14, replacing Lee Wyttenbach, who resigned from his position last month.
On Monday evening the Ontario Village Board voted to raze the former Ontario Elementary School building. But once upon a time, it was a brand-new high school, and the following was delivered at its 1937 dedication ceremony by Margaret Lower Hanson. The address was found in a file folder at the Vernon County Museum.
In an unexpected move that may leave more than a few Ontario residents scratching their heads, the village board voted unanimously at its Monday meeting to tear down the former Ontario Elementary School building.
Last week, a series of comments, some of which could be characterized as rancorous, appeared on a Village of Wilton Facebook post regarding proposed pool admission increases; as a result, the village decided Tuesday to pull the plug on its social-media presence.
Royall School District Superintendent Mark Gruen is slated to become the superintendent/business manager position in the Johnson Creek (Wis.) School District, according to the Johnson Creek Schools website.