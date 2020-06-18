﻿Kendall Community Hall will remain closed

Father’s Day in Wilton 14 hours ago

by County Line Joanie Brieske of the Wilton Legion Auxiliary assembles carryout chicken dinners for Dick Beier of Wilton.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

After 30 years, Wilde retires from the Town of Wilton 14 hours ago

by County Line The best part for Ed Wilde is from now on, when he wakes up during the winter and hears the ice and snow pellets hitting his window, he will be able to fluff his pillow, turn over and go back to sleep.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W superintendent recognized 14 hours ago

by County Line Incoming Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson (left) presents a plaque to retiring Superintendent Kelly Burhop at the board of education’s meeting June 15.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.