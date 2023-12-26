Uppena to assume new role as superintendent of Royall School District

Work on Brookwood sports complex ahead of schedule December 15th, 2023

by County Line A representative from Market & Johnson, the general contractor on the nearly $30 million Brookwood building project, told the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board on Monday that favorable weather is pushing progress on the new sports complex ahead of schedule.

Royall hires superintendent December 15th, 2023

by County Line After meeting in a closed session Monday, the Royall School District agreed to hire Scott Uppena as its next superintendent.

Wilton celebrates Thanksgiving November 30th, 2023

by County Line Wilton community members put on a free dinner on Thanksgiving at the Wilton American Legion Hall.

New Era Nursery to change owners November 27th, 2023

by County Line It’s not exactly as though Valley is a boom town of commercial development. But for almost three decades, folks with a green thumb have been wending their way through the hills and valleys for a stop at New Era Nursery on County Highway P, just a few miles out of Valley.

