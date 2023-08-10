Local 4-H and FFA members took part in Monroe County Fair exhibitions last week.
Scenes from the Monroe County Fair
The annual Wilton Fest brought festival-goers to the village last weekend.
When the flood of 2018 swept through Ontario, it washed more than flood trash down the Kickapoo; it also destroyed what had been an important Ontario summer watering hole.
The Norwalk Police Department recently referred a case involving alleged sexual assault and incest to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
Clearly Royall principal Scott Uppena and Brookwood Superintendent Travis Anderson have complied with the new regulations from the legislature and the state Department of Justice to harden schools and increase attention to safety measures far above the traditional tornado and fire drills many us recall from our school days. But is it enough? Other circumstances and other actors might have made our schools less safe.
Progress is underway on Royall’s construction project, which consists of a new entrance linking the two school buildings, along with a new gymnasium and a renovated agricultural room.
A mural now graces the west wall of the Bank of Ontario building.
Two new principals will greet Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District students and staff at the start of the school year.
Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall recently organized a fun run, raising $2,000 for the village’s Glenwood Park enhancement project.
There were a few emotional moments at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting when Public Works Director Paul Gibson announced plans to retire.
The Village of Wilton will post its open positions for clerk/treasurer and public works director, board president Missy Coldren announced after a closed session Monday.
Gracie Nottestad, Morgan Alexander and Adella Nottestad lead the horse segment of the Ontario Fourth of July parade.