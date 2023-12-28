A woman with a rural Wilton address was arrested Nov. 16 in Sparta and charged with a range of narcotic-related felonies.
Rural Wilton woman arrested on drug charges
Allen Schraufnagel, who was a key figure in the formation of the Elroy-Kendall-Wilton School District and served as its superintendent from 1961 to 1992, died Dec. 2 at age 94.
A former Wilton Village Board member and the current board were at odds at a Dec. 11 meeting over what caused the village’s estimated $205,000 budget deficit in 2022.
Brookwood students performed at their winter concert Dec. 11.
Scott Uppena, who has served as Royall Middle/High School principal since 2012, will become the district’s new superintendent in July.
Royall Middle School and High School put on its winter concert Dec. 11.
Musicians Maggie Mae of Oxford, Wis., and Eric Nofsinger of La Farge perform at Tor’s Country Christmas Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall. The Kendall Community Club sponsored the event.
Hang on to your hat: The next thing you know, you may be twirling and swirling on ice skates under the Ontario Pavilion roof. A project of Danny Koeller, the ice rink gained the Ontario Village Board’s approval on Monday.
Fishing at the Norwalk Lake may be assured in the future.
A representative from Market & Johnson, the general contractor on the nearly $30 million Brookwood building project, told the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board on Monday that favorable weather is pushing progress on the new sports complex ahead of schedule.
After meeting in a closed session Monday, the Royall School District agreed to hire Scott Uppena as its next superintendent.
Hosting a hearing Nov. 20, the Wilton Village Board met with residents to discuss the 2024 budget and aspects of local government’s past spending patterns.