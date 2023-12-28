Rural Wilton woman arrested on drug charges

Musical merriment in Kendall December 15th, 2023

by County Line Musicians Maggie Mae of Oxford, Wis., and Eric Nofsinger of La Farge perform at Tor’s Country Christmas Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall. The Kendall Community Club sponsored the event.

New ice skating rink coming to Ontario December 15th, 2023

by County Line Hang on to your hat: The next thing you know, you may be twirling and swirling on ice skates under the Ontario Pavilion roof. A project of Danny Koeller, the ice rink gained the Ontario Village Board’s approval on Monday.

Work on Brookwood sports complex ahead of schedule December 15th, 2023

by County Line A representative from Market & Johnson, the general contractor on the nearly $30 million Brookwood building project, told the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board on Monday that favorable weather is pushing progress on the new sports complex ahead of schedule.

