Royall’s board of education approved a provisional 2023–24 budget Monday at its annual meeting.
Royall Schools preliminarily approve levy
The Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park put on a 75th anniversary celebration Saturday. The event included a birding hike, an astronomy program, naturalist programs, a fun run/walk, music and other activities.
A rural Norwalk woman faces felony charges of possession of narcotics, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after her apprehension in Sparta on Sept. 5.
Evan Chambers of Town & Country Engineering attended the Wilton Village Board’s meeting Sept. 11, giving an update on the village’s wastewater-treatment project and making a second pay request.
The Monroe County Historical Society is planning its annual cemetery walk for Saturday, Sept. 30, at Hillside Cemetery, which is on Cemetery and Arrowhead roads in Wilton.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board voted in closed session Monday to give what amounts to a 2% raise to all employees.
At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, a clearly annoyed Damian Dinger, who operates a repair shop on Main Street, accused the board of singling out his property for junk.
Newly rebuilt municipal well No. 2 has been operative for the past month, Kendall Public Works Director David Gruen reported to the village board at its meeting Monday.
If you were thinking the Taylor addition to the village of Ontario never would be developed, you would not be alone.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for its multifaceted construction project.
Wildcat Mountain State Park of Ontario will mark its 75th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 16.
Former rural Ontario man Dawson O. DeWitt, now of Tomah, entered a guilty/no contest plea in August to second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16, but if he meets the terms of a 24-month diversion agreement, the judgment of conviction will not be entered.