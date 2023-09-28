Royall Schools preliminarily approve levy

By | Posted September 28th, 2023 |

Royall’s board of education approved a provisional 2023–24 budget Monday at its annual meeting. 

  • Wildcat marks 75th anniversary

    September 21st, 2023
    The Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park put on a 75th anniversary celebration Saturday. The event included a birding hike, an astronomy program, naturalist programs, a fun run/walk, music and other activities. 

    Norwalk woman faces felonies related to narcotics

    September 21st, 2023
    A rural Norwalk woman faces felony charges of possession of narcotics, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after her apprehension in Sparta on Sept. 5. 

    Wilton gets update on wastewater-treatment plant project

    September 21st, 2023
    Evan Chambers of Town & Country Engineering attended the Wilton Village Board’s meeting Sept. 11, giving an update on the village’s wastewater-treatment project and making a second pay request. 

    Walk planned for Hillside Cemetery in Wilton on Sept. 30

    September 15th, 2023
    The Monroe County Historical Society is planning its annual cemetery walk for Saturday, Sept. 30, at Hillside Cemetery, which is on Cemetery and Arrowhead roads in Wilton. 

    N-O-W staff receives 2% raise

    September 15th, 2023
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board voted in closed session Monday to give what amounts to a 2% raise to all employees.

  • Dinger, village board spar over junk on Norwalk property

    September 15th, 2023
    At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, a clearly annoyed Damian Dinger, who operates a repair shop on Main Street, accused the board of singling out his property for junk. 

    Kendall well No. 2 project mostly done; work on second well in progress

    September 15th, 2023
    Newly rebuilt municipal well No. 2 has been operative for the past month, Kendall Public Works Director David Gruen reported to the village board at its meeting Monday. 

    Progress underway on Ontario’s new subdivisions

    September 15th, 2023
    If you were thinking the Taylor addition to the village of Ontario never would be developed, you would not be alone. 

    N-O-W has groundbreaking

    September 8th, 2023
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for its multifaceted construction project.

    Wildcat to celebrate 75th

    September 8th, 2023
    Wildcat Mountain State Park of Ontario will mark its 75th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 16.

    Former Ontario man pleads guilty to sexual assault, enters diversion agreement 

    September 8th, 2023
    Former rural Ontario man Dawson O. DeWitt, now of Tomah, entered a guilty/no contest plea in August to second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16, but if he meets the terms of a 24-month diversion agreement, the judgment of conviction will not be entered.

  • Extra
    A free guided walk will offer views life on the prairie and the night sky
    N-O-W homecoming parade set for Sept. 29 in Ontario
    Kendall Gathering
    Man hurt in Whitestown motorcycle accident
    Kendall marks Labor Day with annual festival

    News
    Ontario couple takes part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
    Ontario veteran goes on Honor Flight
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Sept. 17–23
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Sept. 3–17
    Kickapoo Reserve Dam Challenge Triathlon set for  Oct. 7

  • Archives

  • Community
    Senior menus for Oct. 2–6
    Autumn story time to start in Ontario
    Gjefle: Twenty Years Ago … Twenty Years from Now
    Local classes reunite
    Melby celebrates 100th birthday

    Obituaries
    Barbara Hughes Rice
    Ryan Robert Brandau
    Carol Beverly (Martalock) Craig
    Lee E. Taylor
    Rosalie J. Chesmore

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Public education underfunded
    Letter to the editor: The best is close to home
    Letter to the editor: The sneak in Wilton
    Your Right to Know: Strike a balance on student privacy
    Letter to the editor: Van Orden unfit for office

    Sports
    BHS volleyball keeps close battle with Hillsboro
    Bender scores big for Royall football
    Panther volleyball nets continued wins
    Brookwood girls take first at home meet
    Brookwood, Royall football tally week-four losses

  • Backtalk
    Medicare Advantage reflects power insurance companies have over Congress
    Celebrating Wildcat’s 75th: The Lord brothers are two intriguing figures from Ontario’s history
    Recalling the flood of 2018
    When will Wilton’s hotbed cool down?
    Republicans shouldn’t have defunded state Office of School Safety

    E-Edition
    Sept. 28, 2023, print issue
    Sept. 21, 2023, print issue
    Sept. 14, 2023, print issue
    Sept. 7, 2023, print issue
    August 31, 2023, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Vernon County Museum Notes: Reflections on early Ontario, Whitestown
    Palen Park: Before and after
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992

    School
    New teachers join Royall School District
    New band teacher joins Royall staff
    N-O-W Highlights
    N-O-W welcomes back students
    Royall hires new staff