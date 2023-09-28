Royall Schools preliminarily approve levy

Wildcat marks 75th anniversary September 21st, 2023

by County Line The Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park put on a 75th anniversary celebration Saturday. The event included a birding hike, an astronomy program, naturalist programs, a fun run/walk, music and other activities.

Norwalk woman faces felonies related to narcotics September 21st, 2023

by County Line A rural Norwalk woman faces felony charges of possession of narcotics, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after her apprehension in Sparta on Sept. 5.

Wilton gets update on wastewater-treatment plant project September 21st, 2023

by County Line Evan Chambers of Town & Country Engineering attended the Wilton Village Board’s meeting Sept. 11, giving an update on the village’s wastewater-treatment project and making a second pay request.

