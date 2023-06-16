Norwalk to install security cameras in publicly owned spots

Ontario dedicates new pavilion June 16th, 2023

by County Line Ontario celebrated its new pavilion on Friday. The structure is at State and Garden streets, where the Ontario Community Hall once stood.

N-O-W board approves changes to cell phones in the classroom June 16th, 2023

by County Line When high school and junior high school students resume classes at Brookwood this fall, they’ll be subject to new changes regarding cell phones in the classroom.

Wilton mulls over memorials, options for naming new softball field June 16th, 2023

by County Line After considering rural Wilton resident Kristin Pasch’s request to name the village’s new softball field after Katie Wallace and to set up a memorial walk for all residents, the village board generally agreed with creating memorials but stopped short of naming the softball field after a single person.

