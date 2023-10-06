Norwalk puts on Rails-to-Trails Marathon

End of an era 9 hours ago

by County Line After 34 years with the Village of Ontario, Public Works Director Paul Gibson retired in July.

New business slated to occupy former Kendall Elementary School 9 hours ago

by County Line After years of sitting empty, the former Kendall Elementary School building may soon gain a new purpose: representatives of Ouachita Base Camp told the village board Monday that they would like to open a business focusing on Indian Motorcycle, a brand of motorcycles.

Audit shows Wilton might have exceeded budget by 23 percent 9 hours ago

by County Line Preliminary audit numbers for 2022 reveal that the Village of Wilton overspent its $643,879 budget by about $150,000, or roughly 23 percent, according to President Missy Coldren at Monday’s village board meeting.

