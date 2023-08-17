Norwalk church to close Aug. 20

By | Posted August 17th, 2023 |

The last service at St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. A potluck is scheduled…

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Former board members lodge complaints at Wilton Village Board meeting

    August 17th, 2023
    by

    Three former board members made a series of criticisms at the Wilton Village Board meeting on Tuesday, contending that the current board had been remiss on matters such as how the recent Wilton Fest was handled and whether meeting notices had been properly posted. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario struggling to keep up with sewer costs

    August 17th, 2023
    by

    Like many small Wisconsin communities, the Ontario Village Board learned at its meeting Monday that even recent sewer increases have failed to keep up with the ever-escalating costs of managing the utility.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk to welcome new Main Street businesses

    August 17th, 2023
    by

    It appears Norwalk will be getting some new businesses, the village board learned at its meeting Aug. 8.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Celebrating Wilton Fest

    August 10th, 2023
    by

    The annual Wilton Fest brought festival-goers to the village last weekend. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario home to two new food carts

    August 10th, 2023
    by

    When the flood of 2018 swept through Ontario, it washed more than flood trash down the Kickapoo; it also destroyed what had been an important Ontario summer watering hole. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Scenes from the Monroe County Fair

    August 10th, 2023
    by

    Local 4-H and FFA members took part in Monroe County Fair exhibitions last week.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk man charged with sexual assault, incest

    August 10th, 2023
    by

    The Norwalk Police Department recently referred a case involving alleged sexual assault and incest to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A haunting question: Are N-O-W, Royall children safe?

    August 3rd, 2023
    by

    Clearly Royall principal Scott Uppena and Brookwood Superintendent Travis Anderson have complied with the new regulations from the legislature and the state Department of Justice to harden schools and increase attention to safety measures far above the traditional tornado and fire drills many us recall from our school days. But is it enough? Other circumstances and other actors might have made our schools less safe. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Construction continues at Royall

    July 27th, 2023
    by

    Progress is underway on Royall’s construction project, which consists of a new entrance linking the two school buildings, along with a new gymnasium and a renovated agricultural room.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New mural adorns Ontario bank building

    July 27th, 2023
    by

    A mural now graces the west wall of the Bank of Ontario building. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New principals join N-O-W 

    July 13th, 2023
    by

    Two new principals will greet Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District students and staff at the start of the school year. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Brookwood teacher to sing national anthem at Packers game Saturday
    ‘Macbeth’ performed at Wildcat
    Deer crashes into windshield in town of Forest accident
    Toy-wagon accident in Whitestown results in death of 17-year-old
    CWD Summit slated for Aug. 19 in Wilton

    News
    Festivities in Norwalk
    New bridge opens in Norwalk
    Remembrance walk scheduled for those lost to addiction or in recovery
    Ontario gets bag designed for mass-casualty event
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Aug. 6–12

  • The County Line

  • Archives

  • Community
    Good eats in Ontario
    Elroy Public Library to put on scarecrow contest
    Puzzles and games galore at the Wilton Public Library! 
    Ontario Public Library to show ‘The Super Mario Brothers Movie’
    Burr Wesleyan Church to host ‘Celebration for Jesus’

    Obituaries
    Robert “Bob” W. Pliner
    Roger Leslie Tollefson
    Patrick L. Reardon
    Charles “Ron” Hornburger
    Patricia (Pat) Miller

    Opinion
    Your Right to Know: Strike a balance on student privacy
    Letter to the editor: Van Orden unfit for office
    Your Right to Know: Records case a win for public accountability
    Letter to the editor: Home schooling, private schools provide better education
    Letter to the editor: Defunding public schools

    Sports
    Brookwood Athletic Director’s Notes
    Brookwood names athletes of the month
    Falcon baseball strikes out over Eagles
    Falcon softball rounds out tournament play
    Track individuals compete at regionals

  • Backtalk
    Republicans shouldn’t have defunded state Office of School Safety
    We’ve entered a new era of fake news
    PBS’s ‘Wisconsin Pride’ is fascinating viewing
    Could we become a news desert?
    Hemp mania has unhappy ending at local level

    E-Edition
    August 17, 2023, print issue
    August 10, 2023, print issue
    August 3, 2023, print issue
    July 27, 2023, print issue
    July 13, 2023, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Palen Park: Before and after
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house

    School
    Royall students go to Badger State
    Royall honors retiring staff members
    Royall seniors receive awards, scholarships
    BHS names artists of the year
    Brookwood seniors receive scholarships