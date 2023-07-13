New principals join N-O-W 

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

Two new principals will greet Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District students and staff at the start of the school year. 

  • Flippy’s donates $2,000 to Kendall park project

    11 hours ago
    by

    Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall recently organized a fun run, raising $2,000 for the village’s Glenwood Park enhancement project. 

    Ontario public works director to retire

    11 hours ago
    by

    There were a few emotional moments at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting when Public Works Director Paul Gibson announced plans to retire.

    Wilton makes plans to fill open positions

    11 hours ago
    by

    The Village of Wilton will post its open positions for clerk/treasurer and public works director, board president Missy Coldren announced after a closed session Monday. 

    Ontario celebrates the Fourth

    July 7th, 2023
    by

    Gracie Nottestad, Morgan Alexander and Adella Nottestad lead the horse segment of the Ontario Fourth of July parade.

    Turnover in Wilton: Clerk/treasurer, public-works director and board member resign

    July 5th, 2023
    by

    Two employees and one board member have resigned from the Village of Wilton within the past week. 

  • Scenes from the Elroy Fair

    June 30th, 2023
    by

    The 126th Elroy Fair was put on last week. 

    ‘Antigone Now’ coming to Brookwood

    June 30th, 2023
    by

    The Brookwood Theatre Program is in rehearsal for its first production of the school year. 

    Town of Whitestown denies variance for quarry

    June 30th, 2023
    by

    The controversy that has dogged the Town of Whitestown for some months came to an end last Wednesday, when the board voted to deny a variance to Lucas Winchel to open a quarry on Little Ridge Road property owned by Eirik Eness. 

    Adventure Day in Ontario

    June 22nd, 2023
    by

    Ontario churches hosted their Adventure Day on Saturday in the village square and pavilion and the Well Youth Center. The event consisted of archery, a “tough course,” BB-gun shooting, tomahawk throwing, crafts and games.

    Ontario’s property valuation goes up 51 percent

    June 22nd, 2023
    by

    The total assessed value of real estate in Ontario has increased by 51 percent since 2019, according to a letter that Associated Appraisal Consultants, the village’s assessor, sent to residents this week. 

    Kendall well-project completion set for end of year

    June 22nd, 2023
    by

    Despite significant delays, Kendall’s municipal well project is slated for completion at the end of December. 

