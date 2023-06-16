When high school and junior high school students resume classes at Brookwood this fall, they’ll be subject to new changes regarding cell phones in the classroom.
N-O-W board approves changes to cell phones in the classroom
Ontario celebrated its new pavilion on Friday. The structure is at State and Garden streets, where the Ontario Community Hall once stood.
After considering rural Wilton resident Kristin Pasch’s request to name the village’s new softball field after Katie Wallace and to set up a memorial walk for all residents, the village board generally agreed with creating memorials but stopped short of naming the softball field after a single person.
Yes, public bathrooms will come to Ontario. But hang on — it may be more than a year.
It appears Norwalk may join Ontario and Wilton in installing security cameras in public spaces.
The annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast was Saturday at Mapltwin Farms in rural Cashton.
The Wilton Rod & Gun Club hosted its annual Free Fishing Day on Sunday, bringing in 114 local kids.
Norwalk put on its bike rodeo and carnival Sunday. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Norwalk Public Library.
Local track runners competed in the WIAA state track tournament last weekend at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
The Monroe County Board approved at its May meeting a request to budget up to a 2% cost of living increase for all employees in next year’s budget. It also made available 2% of gross wages to fund its pay for performance (PFP) program.
Local American Legion posts hosted Memorial Day services.
The Brookwood girls track team captured the Scenic Bluffs Conference title with 171 points.