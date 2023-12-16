Musicians Maggie Mae of Oxford, Wis., and Eric Nofsinger of La Farge perform at Tor’s Country Christmas Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall. The Kendall Community Club sponsored the event.
Musical merriment in Kendall
Hang on to your hat: The next thing you know, you may be twirling and swirling on ice skates under the Ontario Pavilion roof. A project of Danny Koeller, the ice rink gained the Ontario Village Board’s approval on Monday.
Fishing at the Norwalk Lake may be assured in the future.
A representative from Market & Johnson, the general contractor on the nearly $30 million Brookwood building project, told the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board on Monday that favorable weather is pushing progress on the new sports complex ahead of schedule.
After meeting in a closed session Monday, the Royall School District agreed to hire Scott Uppena as its next superintendent.
Hosting a hearing Nov. 20, the Wilton Village Board met with residents to discuss the 2024 budget and aspects of local government’s past spending patterns.
Wilton community members put on a free dinner on Thanksgiving at the Wilton American Legion Hall.
It’s not exactly as though Valley is a boom town of commercial development. But for almost three decades, folks with a green thumb have been wending their way through the hills and valleys for a stop at New Era Nursery on County Highway P, just a few miles out of Valley.
It’s that time again: The St. John’s Ladies Aid Annual Christmas Cookie Walk is coming Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local hunters made their way into the woods starting Saturday. The following had successful hunts....
Norwalk hosted its annual community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday at the Norwalk Fire Station.
If you thought Ontario’s new developments have been taking years to complete, you would be correct.