Kendall well-project completion set for end of year

By | Posted June 22nd, 2023 |

Despite significant delays, Kendall’s municipal well project is slated for completion at the end of December. 

  • Adventure Day in Ontario

    June 22nd, 2023
    by

    Ontario churches hosted their Adventure Day on Saturday in the village square and pavilion and the Well Youth Center. The event consisted of archery, a “tough course,” BB-gun shooting, tomahawk throwing, crafts and games.

    Ontario’s property valuation goes up 51 percent

    June 22nd, 2023
    by

    The total assessed value of real estate in Ontario has increased by 51 percent since 2019, according to a letter that Associated Appraisal Consultants, the village’s assessor, sent to residents this week. 

    Ontario dedicates new pavilion

    June 16th, 2023
    by

    Ontario celebrated its new pavilion on Friday. The structure is at State and Garden streets, where the Ontario Community Hall once stood.

    N-O-W board approves changes to cell phones in the classroom

    June 16th, 2023
    by

    When high school and junior high school students resume classes at Brookwood this fall, they’ll be subject to new changes regarding cell phones in the classroom.

    Wilton mulls over memorials, options for naming new softball field

    June 16th, 2023
    by

    After considering rural Wilton resident Kristin Pasch’s request to name the village’s new softball field after Katie Wallace and to set up a memorial walk for all residents, the village board generally agreed with creating memorials but stopped short of naming the softball field after a single person. 

  • Ontario Village Board approves public bathrooms

    June 16th, 2023
    by

    Yes, public bathrooms will come to Ontario. But hang on — it may be more than a year.

    Norwalk to install security cameras in publicly owned spots

    June 16th, 2023
    by

    It appears Norwalk may join Ontario and Wilton in installing security cameras in public spaces. 

    A fine day for a dairy breakfast

    June 8th, 2023
    by

    The annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast was Saturday at Mapltwin Farms in rural Cashton.

    Free fishing day at Wilton Rod & Gun Club

    June 8th, 2023
    by

    The Wilton Rod & Gun Club hosted its annual Free Fishing Day on Sunday, bringing in 114 local kids.

    Her first rodeo?

    June 8th, 2023
    by

    Norwalk put on its bike rodeo and carnival Sunday. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Norwalk Public Library. 

    Local track athletes compete at state

    June 8th, 2023
    by

    Local track runners competed in the WIAA state track tournament last weekend at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

