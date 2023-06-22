Kendall well-project completion set for end of year

Adventure Day in Ontario June 22nd, 2023

by County Line Ontario churches hosted their Adventure Day on Saturday in the village square and pavilion and the Well Youth Center. The event consisted of archery, a “tough course,” BB-gun shooting, tomahawk throwing, crafts and games.

Ontario’s property valuation goes up 51 percent June 22nd, 2023

by County Line The total assessed value of real estate in Ontario has increased by 51 percent since 2019, according to a letter that Associated Appraisal Consultants, the village’s assessor, sent to residents this week.

Ontario dedicates new pavilion June 16th, 2023

by County Line Ontario celebrated its new pavilion on Friday. The structure is at State and Garden streets, where the Ontario Community Hall once stood.

N-O-W board approves changes to cell phones in the classroom June 16th, 2023

by County Line When high school and junior high school students resume classes at Brookwood this fall, they’ll be subject to new changes regarding cell phones in the classroom.

