Her first rodeo?

By | Posted 9 hours ago |

Norwalk put on its bike rodeo and carnival Sunday. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Norwalk Public Library. 

  • A fine day for a dairy breakfast

    8 hours ago
    by

    The annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast was Saturday at Mapltwin Farms in rural Cashton.

    Free fishing day at Wilton Rod & Gun Club

    9 hours ago
    by

    The Wilton Rod & Gun Club hosted its annual Free Fishing Day on Sunday, bringing in 114 local kids.

    Local track athletes compete at state

    10 hours ago
    by

    Local track runners competed in the WIAA state track tournament last weekend at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

    Monroe County Board okays up to 2% wage increase

    11 hours ago
    by

    The Monroe County Board approved at its May meeting a request to budget up to a 2% cost of living increase for all employees in next year’s budget. It also made available 2% of gross wages to fund its pay for performance (PFP) program. 

    Marking Memorial Day

    June 2nd, 2023
    by

    Local American Legion posts hosted Memorial Day services.

  • Brookwood earns conference title

    May 25th, 2023
    by

    The Brookwood girls track team captured the Scenic Bluffs Conference title with 171 points.

    Royall breaks ground for addition

    May 25th, 2023
    by

    The Royall School District broke ground Monday for its building project, which in part will comprise a new gymnasium, an entrance connecting the elementary and high schools, and an agriculture room.

    ‘A Legendary Night’ for Royall music

    May 18th, 2023
    by

    Royall High School put on its annual pops concert Friday.

    N-O-W celebrates Community Night

    May 18th, 2023
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on May 5. The event featured cuisine from different nations, dancing and pinatas.

    N-O-W approves short-term bond for construction

    May 18th, 2023
    by

    Starting the process of financing its $24.9 million building project, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education approved a bond anticipation note, or a short-term instrument, at its meeting Monday. 

    Ontario Village Board awards bid for community center addition

    May 18th, 2023
    by

    In a special board meeting April 27, the Ontario Village Board awarded the bids for the addition to the Ontario Community Center (the former Ontario Elementary School gymnasium).  

