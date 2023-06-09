The Wilton Rod & Gun Club hosted its annual Free Fishing Day on Sunday, bringing in 114 local kids.
Free fishing day at Wilton Rod & Gun Club
The Wilton Rod & Gun Club hosted its annual Free Fishing Day on Sunday, bringing in 114 local kids.
The annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast was Saturday at Mapltwin Farms in rural Cashton.
Norwalk put on its bike rodeo and carnival Sunday. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Norwalk Public Library.
Local track runners competed in the WIAA state track tournament last weekend at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
The Monroe County Board approved at its May meeting a request to budget up to a 2% cost of living increase for all employees in next year’s budget. It also made available 2% of gross wages to fund its pay for performance (PFP) program.
Local American Legion posts hosted Memorial Day services.
The Brookwood girls track team captured the Scenic Bluffs Conference title with 171 points.
The Royall School District broke ground Monday for its building project, which in part will comprise a new gymnasium, an entrance connecting the elementary and high schools, and an agriculture room.
Royall High School put on its annual pops concert Friday.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on May 5. The event featured cuisine from different nations, dancing and pinatas.
Starting the process of financing its $24.9 million building project, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education approved a bond anticipation note, or a short-term instrument, at its meeting Monday.
In a special board meeting April 27, the Ontario Village Board awarded the bids for the addition to the Ontario Community Center (the former Ontario Elementary School gymnasium).