Free fishing day at Wilton Rod & Gun Club

The annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast was Saturday at Mapltwin Farms in rural Cashton.

Norwalk put on its bike rodeo and carnival Sunday. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Norwalk Public Library.

Local track runners competed in the WIAA state track tournament last weekend at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

The Monroe County Board approved at its May meeting a request to budget up to a 2% cost of living increase for all employees in next year’s budget. It also made available 2% of gross wages to fund its pay for performance (PFP) program.