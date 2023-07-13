Flippy’s donates $2,000 to Kendall park project

Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall recently organized a fun run, raising $2,000 for the village’s Glenwood Park enhancement project.
Two new principals will greet Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District students and staff at the start of the school year.
There were a few emotional moments at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting when Public Works Director Paul Gibson announced plans to retire.
The Village of Wilton will post its open positions for clerk/treasurer and public works director, board president Missy Coldren announced after a closed session Monday.
Gracie Nottestad, Morgan Alexander and Adella Nottestad lead the horse segment of the Ontario Fourth of July parade.
Two employees and one board member have resigned from the Village of Wilton within the past week.
The 126th Elroy Fair was put on last week.
The Brookwood Theatre Program is in rehearsal for its first production of the school year.
The controversy that has dogged the Town of Whitestown for some months came to an end last Wednesday, when the board voted to deny a variance to Lucas Winchel to open a quarry on Little Ridge Road property owned by Eirik Eness.
Ontario churches hosted their Adventure Day on Saturday in the village square and pavilion and the Well Youth Center. The event consisted of archery, a “tough course,” BB-gun shooting, tomahawk throwing, crafts and games.
The total assessed value of real estate in Ontario has increased by 51 percent since 2019, according to a letter that Associated Appraisal Consultants, the village’s assessor, sent to residents this week.
Despite significant delays, Kendall’s municipal well project is slated for completion at the end of December.