Construction continues at Royall

Ontario celebrates the Fourth July 7th, 2023

by County Line Gracie Nottestad, Morgan Alexander and Adella Nottestad lead the horse segment of the Ontario Fourth of July parade.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

‘Antigone Now’ coming to Brookwood June 30th, 2023

by County Line The Brookwood Theatre Program is in rehearsal for its first production of the school year.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Town of Whitestown denies variance for quarry June 30th, 2023

by County Line The controversy that has dogged the Town of Whitestown for some months came to an end last Wednesday, when the board voted to deny a variance to Lucas Winchel to open a quarry on Little Ridge Road property owned by Eirik Eness.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.