‘Antigone Now’ coming to Brookwood

Town of Whitestown denies variance for quarry 23 hours ago

by County Line The controversy that has dogged the Town of Whitestown for some months came to an end last Wednesday, when the board voted to deny a variance to Lucas Winchel to open a quarry on Little Ridge Road property owned by Eirik Eness.

Adventure Day in Ontario June 22nd, 2023

by County Line Ontario churches hosted their Adventure Day on Saturday in the village square and pavilion and the Well Youth Center. The event consisted of archery, a “tough course,” BB-gun shooting, tomahawk throwing, crafts and games.

