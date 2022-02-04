Wyttenbach resigns from Kendall Village Board

Garbage crisis remains unresolved in Norwalk January 13th, 2022

by County Line Although nearly two dozen Norwalk residents turned out for a public hearing Tuesday evening to debate the options for resolving Norwalk’s garbage-collection dilemma, little was settled.

Ontario to get new guest accommodations January 6th, 2022

by County Line What goes around comes around. The Driftwood Inn in Ontario will expand its accommodations this spring, but it’s likely only a very few Ontario residents remain who can recall that the property once before accommodated visitors and tourists to Ontario.

Royall children give concert December 24th, 2021

by County Line Royall’s Misty Frosty Dancers put on a show during the school's concert Dec. 13.

