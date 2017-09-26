Work underway on Norwalk Public Library addition

Royall tax levy projected to drop 14 hours ago

by Sarah Parker Royall residents and board members approved the school district’s preliminary 2017–18 budget at its annual meeting Monday, agreeing to a 4.38 percent tax-levy decrease.

BHS graduate cycles in Great Lakes Challenge September 26th, 2017

by Josie Jensen If you spent time outside in August, there’s a chance you saw former Norwalk resident Chad Brownell cycling through the rural countryside with 100 or so fellow veterans and first responders.

