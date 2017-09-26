Work underway on Norwalk Public Library addition

Construction is progressing on the Norwalk Public Library’s 32-by-32-foot addition, which will double the size of the facility.
Royall residents and board members approved the school district’s preliminary 2017–18 budget at its annual meeting Monday, agreeing to a 4.38 percent tax-levy decrease.
Contractors installed a rubber roof at the former TNT Grocery building at Garden and Main streets in Ontario last week.
If you spent time outside in August, there’s a chance you saw former Norwalk resident Chad Brownell cycling through the rural countryside with 100 or so fellow veterans and first responders.
Do you love old country churches, beautiful fall scenery, and singing old hymns? If so, the perfect day awaits you.
On Thursday the Town of Ridgeville proposed a new non-metallic-mining ordinance intended to better protect the welfare of the local environment and community.
Garbage-pickup charges for certain items will rise Jan. 1, the Wilton Village Board decided at its meeting Sept. 11.
Thanks to all the people who helped support the Kendall Public Library by placing winning bids at the Kendall Gathering on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Editor’s note: The following is the Noth family’s account of receiving the Sesquicentennial Family Farm honor at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Noths’ farm is in rural Norwalk.
To celebrate the revival of the Driftless Writing Center and the publication of a new anthology, “The Driftless Reader,” an event will be offered from 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve in La Farge.
Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers recently received a $54,781 grant in recognition of clinical quality from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
During the recent Apple Dumpling Day races in Elroy, Andrew Thonesen of Elroy set a new course record for the half marathon with a time of 1:18.21.