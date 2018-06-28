The Wilton Sportsmen’s Club will host its annual tractor pull on the village’s Main Street at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 8.
Wilton tractor pull is July 8
April Arndt has accepted the position of library director. She will be start Monday, July 9.
Because its official publication, the Messenger of Juneau County, closed earlier this month, on Monday the Royall School Board chose the Hillsboro Sentry Enterprise to fill that role.
The Ontario Community Club will host a big Fourth of July week in honor of the 80th year of the Ontario Community Hall, home of numerous celebrations and events over the years.
The Norwalk Village Board heard welcome news Thursday night in the form of a request for a building permit for The Place.
The old issue of septic fields and the Amish is back in play, as the Wisconsin’s legislature postponement of three-year inspections is about to end.
The Wilton American Legion hosted a Father’s Day chicken dinner on Sunday.
Opening Monday after a main repair, the Wilton Swimming Pool might have had its latest start date in its 52-year history.
The Vernon County District Attorney’s office dismissed charges against rural Ontario man Luke Eness last week.
The Wilton Rod & Gun Club hosted its annual kids’ free fishing day Sunday
Through a new community-development program, owners of downtown buildings in Wilton may now apply for façade-improvement funds, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
Reviewing early figures, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Kelly Burhop predicted the district would have a balanced budget for 2018–19.