Wilton puts on Polka Fest

By | Posted October 26th, 2017 |

The Wilton Lions Club put on its annual Polka Fest on Sunday at the Wilton Community Center.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Kendall expands police hours

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    Kendall residents are more apt to see marshal Brandon Arenz on duty, as the village board increased his hours after meeting in a closed session Thursday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall certifies tax levy

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    The Royall School Board approved its levy Monday, agreeing to a $9.53 mill rate per $1,000 of property valuation.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    70-year tradition endures at Kendall’s Fireball Lanes

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    Every other Saturday night on South Railroad Street in Kendall, a league of locals gathers to continue a tradition that’s been uninterrupted for 70 years.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Hewitt: Vernon County roads ‘in fair condition’ for now

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    Vernon County roads are in fair condition now, but about half are of the age at which “if we don’t bite the bullet now, we’ll be in a situation five to 10 years where they will be in trouble because we are not doing the long-term fix we should be doing,” Vernon County Highway Commissioner Phil Hewitt said Oct. 18.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ridgeville has final planning commission meeting

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    Ridgeville’s final planning commission meeting of the year invited public discussion on a number of amendments and revisions to town documents last Thursday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Autumn revelers

    October 20th, 2017
    by

    The annual Colors of Kendall Autumn Ridge Tour and Festival was Saturday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Five inducted into Royall Hall of Fame

    October 19th, 2017
    by

    Five Royall alumni were honored at the Royall Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony and Alumni Social on Oct. 7.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood FFA collects socks for hurricane victims

    October 19th, 2017
    by

    In an effort to help the people of Houston, Texas, after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the Brookwood FFA started a socks and sentiments collection program to send socks and notes of support to Houston.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W sets raises: State budget process caused delay

    October 19th, 2017
    by

    At its Monday meeting, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave raises, a decision that had been delayed in tandem with the two months’ overdue state biennial budget.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Homecoming at Royall

    October 12th, 2017
    by

    The Royall School District hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Long-distance runners race in Rails to Trails

    October 12th, 2017
    by

    Norwalk hosted its annual Rails-to-Trails Marathon on Sunday, offering a marathon, half-marathon and 5K on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail between Norwalk and Sparta.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Opinion
    Book review: John W. Dean’s ‘William G. Harding’ offers different view of infamous president
    Book review: Jon Meacham’s ‘Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power’ well worth the read

  • Pictures from the Past
    J.T. Steinke General Store, Wilton
    Wilton ambulance, early 1980s

  • Backtalk
    Do you have favorite memories of the Ontario Community Hall?

  • Archives