Wilton Public Library open house is Dec. 19

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

Join us for our annual holiday open house from 4–6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. We will have refreshments and music by local musician Frank Randle, and our guest of honor will be Santa Claus.﻿

  • Organizers of Christmas in Ontario event seeking vendors

    11 hours ago
    by

    Vendors will set up from 4–8 p.m. in the Ontario Public Library.

    Flood repairs underway in Ontario

    December 6th, 2018
    by

    Employees of Sid’s Concrete of Wilton and METCO Fuel Systems of Hillsboro, along with Ontario contractor Dave Crowe, work at installing new fuel pumps at the Ontario Fastrip, the village’s only gas station and convenience store, which was destroyed in the late August floods.

    Monroe County: Once a hotbed of liberal politics?

    December 6th, 2018
    by

    Two issues of the Wisconsin Greenback recently came my way, both from the 1870s.

    Kendall Christmas Cheer Day set for Saturday

    December 6th, 2018
    by

    Kendall businesses will come together Saturday, Dec. 8, to spread Christmas cheer.

    Sportmen’s Club places giving tree at Norwalk Public Library

    November 29th, 2018
    by

    The Norwalk Sportsmen’s Club’s giving tree is set up at the Norwalk Public Library.

  • Royall concerts slated

    November 29th, 2018
    by

    Royall School District students will perform the following concerts this holiday season.

    Thanksgiving in Wilton

    November 29th, 2018
    by

    Paul Gerber of Ontario (left) and Mike O’Rourke take part in a free community Thanksgiving dinner at the Wilton Legion Hall.

    Opening-weekend success

    November 21st, 2018
    by

    Local hunters took to the woods over the weekend for the opening of gun-deer season.

    Santa will be in Norwalk on Dec. 1 at village hall

    November 21st, 2018
    by

    The Norwalk Lions Club will host Santa at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Norwalk Village Hall.

    Arguing in Norwalk: Board meeting characterized by complaints on range of subjects

    November 21st, 2018
    by

    Evidently even holiday peace is having little effect in Norwalk, as a new round of complaints piled up at Wednesday’s village board meeting.

    3 Sisters Treasures in Kendall to host open house

    November 21st, 2018
    by

    3 Sisters Treasures, which is located on W. South Railroad Street in Kendall, will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

