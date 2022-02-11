Wilton proposes to raise pool fees

Royall approves modified mask policy January 27th, 2022

by County Line Considering the rise in omicron-variant infections, the Royall School Board agreed Monday to implement mask use in limited circumstances.

Wilton honors former police chief Likely January 13th, 2022

by County Line Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch and Police Chief John Stavlo praised former chief Jeremy Likely’s contributions to the village when the board met Monday.

Ontario continues to grapple with plans for public facilities January 13th, 2022

by County Line Although few made comments, about a dozen people attended a meeting on Monday evening to offer opinions on the future of the Ontario Community Hall.

