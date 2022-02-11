Wilton proposes to raise pool fees

By | Posted February 10th, 2022 |

When it meets Monday, the Wilton Village Board will consider the finance committee’s proposal to raise fees at the village swimming pool and campground. 

  • Panthers fall by 2 points within seconds

    February 10th, 2022
    Cailey Simmons jumps for a quick basket attempt when Royall hosted Wonewoc-Center on Feb. 4. Simmons had 9 points for the Panthers, who ended up losing the contest by just 2 points. (Tasha Mueller photo)

    Assembly bill geared toward helping flood-damaged communities

    February 10th, 2022
    Kendall Village Board member Art Keenan recently helped initiate a state-level proposal to create a grant program for flood-damaged communities.

    Norwalk continues with garbage-collection quandary

    February 10th, 2022
    Norwalk’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday evening was the classic “plenty of fire but no heat.”

    Wyttenbach resigns from Kendall Village Board

    February 4th, 2022
    Longtime Kendall Village Board member Lee Wyttenbach recently submitted his resignation. 

    Brookwood theatre underway for 2022

    January 27th, 2022
    At a rehearsal Sunday, Brookwood actors Franklin Wilde and Danica Lee take on the role of Jim, a gambler, and his  pregnant wife Hannah in Anna Marie Barlow’s one-act play, “A Limb of Snow.”

  • Royall approves modified mask policy

    January 27th, 2022
    Considering the rise in omicron-variant infections, the Royall School Board agreed Monday to implement mask use in limited circumstances. 

    Flood-damaged Ontario Legion Hall demolished

    January 13th, 2022
    Another flood-damaged Ontario structure met its end Monday.

    Wilton honors former police chief Likely

    January 13th, 2022
    Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch and Police Chief John Stavlo praised former chief Jeremy Likely’s contributions to the village when the board met Monday. 

    Ontario continues to grapple with plans for public facilities

    January 13th, 2022
    Although few made comments, about a dozen people attended a meeting on Monday evening to offer opinions on the future of the Ontario Community Hall.

    Garbage crisis remains unresolved in Norwalk

    January 13th, 2022
    Although nearly two dozen Norwalk residents turned out for a public hearing Tuesday evening to debate the options for resolving Norwalk’s garbage-collection dilemma, little was settled.

    Most local board spots likely will be contested in April election

    January 13th, 2022
    Voters will have the opportunity to select their preferred candidates in a variety of races, most of them contested, in the April election. 

