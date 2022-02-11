When it meets Monday, the Wilton Village Board will consider the finance committee’s proposal to raise fees at the village swimming pool and campground.
Wilton proposes to raise pool fees
Cailey Simmons jumps for a quick basket attempt when Royall hosted Wonewoc-Center on Feb. 4. Simmons had 9 points for the Panthers, who ended up losing the contest by just 2 points. (Tasha Mueller photo)
Kendall Village Board member Art Keenan recently helped initiate a state-level proposal to create a grant program for flood-damaged communities.
Norwalk’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday evening was the classic “plenty of fire but no heat.”
Longtime Kendall Village Board member Lee Wyttenbach recently submitted his resignation.
At a rehearsal Sunday, Brookwood actors Franklin Wilde and Danica Lee take on the role of Jim, a gambler, and his pregnant wife Hannah in Anna Marie Barlow’s one-act play, “A Limb of Snow.”
Considering the rise in omicron-variant infections, the Royall School Board agreed Monday to implement mask use in limited circumstances.
Another flood-damaged Ontario structure met its end Monday.
Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch and Police Chief John Stavlo praised former chief Jeremy Likely’s contributions to the village when the board met Monday.
Although few made comments, about a dozen people attended a meeting on Monday evening to offer opinions on the future of the Ontario Community Hall.
Although nearly two dozen Norwalk residents turned out for a public hearing Tuesday evening to debate the options for resolving Norwalk’s garbage-collection dilemma, little was settled.
Voters will have the opportunity to select their preferred candidates in a variety of races, most of them contested, in the April election.