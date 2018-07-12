With board president Mike Wiedl and two trustees absent, the Norwalk Village Board whipped through a short agenda Tuesday evening.
Wilton/Norwalk ambulance dispute still unresolved
With board president Mike Wiedl and two trustees absent, the Norwalk Village Board whipped through a short agenda Tuesday evening.
Brian Marion of Wyoming, Mich., was traveling eastbound on County Highway NN in the town of Sterling, driving a motorcycle, when he struck a deer.
Responding to allegations that a group of children have been taking part in risky behavior, the Kendall Village Board considered amending an ordinance regarding motorized vehicles on Monday, but instead decided that the matter should be referred to social services.
With funds approaching $15,000, the Ontario Village Board decided Monday to move ahead on exploring the options for repairing the sagging southwest corner of the Ontario Community Hall and the tilting floor in the hall’s old cloakroom.
Kyle Flaten of Ontario performs at the village’s Fourth of July talent show on July 3.
April Arndt has accepted the position of library director. She will be start Monday, July 9.
The Wilton Sportsmen’s Club will host its annual tractor pull on the village’s Main Street at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 8.
Because its official publication, the Messenger of Juneau County, closed earlier this month, on Monday the Royall School Board chose the Hillsboro Sentry Enterprise to fill that role.
The Ontario Community Club will host a big Fourth of July week in honor of the 80th year of the Ontario Community Hall, home of numerous celebrations and events over the years.
The Norwalk Village Board heard welcome news Thursday night in the form of a request for a building permit for The Place.
The old issue of septic fields and the Amish is back in play, as the Wisconsin’s legislature postponement of three-year inspections is about to end.
The Wilton American Legion hosted a Father’s Day chicken dinner on Sunday.