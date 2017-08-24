Wilton will continue to consider making the village’s police-chief position full time, board president Tim Welch said at village board’s meeting Aug. 14.
Wilton may make police position full time
Wilton will continue to consider making the village’s police-chief position full time, board president Tim Welch said at village board’s meeting Aug. 14.
The Norwalk Public Library raised about $1,900 for its building addition during the Norwalk Tractor Pull weekend, which was Aug. 11–13.
A variety of end-of-summer business occupied the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board at its regular meeting Aug. 14.
The Kendall Village Board indicated at its meeting Aug. 14 that it would be amenable to a hike in Wilton Ambulance Service rates.
The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its annual truck and tractor pull last weekend.
Last weekend Royall High School students presented “Urinetown,” a satirical musical comedy that addresses such subjects as the legal system, capitalism, and social irresponsibility.
The Milk Jug Café in Ontario is the place to be the first Tuesday of every month. Tor Eness and his friends are there, performing an informal program of bluegrass and country music for the seniors coming for lunch.
The on-again, off-again Village of Ontario website got a boost at the village board’s meeting Monday.
Ontario police arrested two men for operating under the influence Saturday, Aug. 12.
Two break-ins were reported Thursday in Kendall.
Wilton Community Theatre hosted a variety show entitled “Yard Sale” during Wilton Wood Turtle Days. Proceeds will go to the Wilton Public Library.
The Norwalk Public Library will have an eclipse party from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, when Americans in the continental U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun for the first time since 1979.