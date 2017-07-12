Wilton man arrested after driving on wrong side of the road

Ontario police stopped a Wilton man driving on the wrong side of the highway June 23, arresting him on suspicion of operating under the influence of a restricted controlled substance.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
  • Country music: An Ontario staple

    July 13th, 2017
    Musician Maggie Mae performs at Tor’s Country Show on Saturday on the Ontario Community Hall deck.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Despite rain, Kendall construction mostly on track

    July 13th, 2017
    Construction on Kendall’s new wastewater treatment plant and the accompanying sanitary-sewer upgrades is close to being on schedule, Public Works Director David Gruen said at Monday’s village board meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Norwalk Village Board wrangles with residents over property lines

    July 12th, 2017
    Though Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting proceeded peacefully enough for quite some time, a dispute over property lines soon resulted in flaring tempers and raised voices.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Norwalk Main Street flower basket stolen — and then returned

    July 12th, 2017
    Though a flower basket on Norwalk’s Main Street vanished Saturday night, later it was quietly and anonymously returned, a move in which a viral Facebook post likely played a role.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for July 3–9

    July 12th, 2017
    Monday, July 3: Bruce L. Wolfe of Westby stopped to make a turn into a driveway on Highway 27.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
  • Fourth of July in Ontario

    July 7th, 2017
    Ontario hosted its annual Fourth of July celebration this week.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 26 to July 2

    July 5th, 2017
    Wednesday, June 28: Wednesday, June 28: A vehicle driven by Amanda M. Yates of Hustisford, Wis., started to hydroplane while she was traveling on County Highway WW in the town of Hillsboro

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Meet the voice that brought down the house

    July 5th, 2017
    J.P. Olson gently teased the crowd. "I understand you’re Lutheran,” she told them. “And Lutherans don’t clap.”

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Journal entry from Ridgeville: Meet Estaban Lozano, new citizen of the United States

    July 5th, 2017
    After leaving his home in Mexico, Estaban Lozano’s path went from working in the fields in California to doing landscape work for Culvers, Three Bears and Olive Garden in Wisconsin to becoming a United States citizen.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Carnival, livestock exhibits and more will be offered at Elroy Fair

    June 22nd, 2017
    The 120th Elroy Fair will be from June 22–25 at Schultz Park south of Elroy.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Hawk High Dairy hosts open barn

    June 22nd, 2017
    Hawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk hosted an open barn Thursday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Wilton Community Blood Drive organizers, Brookwood FFA will work together Aug. 12

    Sponsored by the American Red Cross, the Bleed to Help Save Lives program challenges high school athletic programs or school clubs and their parents to come together this summer for a common good.

    Your Right to Know: End lawmakers’ ability to destroy records

    Not long ago, I asked Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) for records regarding a controversial bill he helped author on free-speech rights at state universities.

    Editorial cartoon

    Noticias
    Reporte policial de Norwalk para mayo
    Reporte policial de Ontario para abril
    Feria de la Herencia
    Clínica de vacunación
    Noche Comunitaria
