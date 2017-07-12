Wilton man arrested after driving on wrong side of the road

Country music: An Ontario staple July 13th, 2017

by Karen Parker Musician Maggie Mae performs at Tor’s Country Show on Saturday on the Ontario Community Hall deck.

Despite rain, Kendall construction mostly on track July 13th, 2017

by Sarah Parker Construction on Kendall’s new wastewater treatment plant and the accompanying sanitary-sewer upgrades is close to being on schedule, Public Works Director David Gruen said at Monday’s village board meeting.

Norwalk Village Board wrangles with residents over property lines July 12th, 2017

by Karen Parker Though Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting proceeded peacefully enough for quite some time, a dispute over property lines soon resulted in flaring tempers and raised voices.

