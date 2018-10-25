Wilton hosts Polkafest

Royall mill rate drops from annual-meeting estimate October 25th, 2018

by County Line Royall mill rate drops from annual-meeting estimate The Royall Board of Education approved a mill rate of just less than $9 at its meeting Monday.

Three cases of whooping cough confirmed at Brookwood October 25th, 2018

by County Line Three cases of pertussis (whooping cough) have been confirmed this school year at Brookwood Junior/Senior High School, according to the Monroe County Health Department.

Royall homecoming October 19th, 2018

by County Line The Royall School District hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week, offering a parade and skit night on Wednesday.

Ridgeville to ask voters’ approval to exceed levy limits October 18th, 2018

by County Line Ridgeville residents will join the crowd of school districts and municipalities chafing under the levy limits imposed by the state legislature.

