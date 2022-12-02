Wilton gives thanks

A volunteer-led event, Wilton’s community Thanksgiving dinner was Thursday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.

  • Royall Schools proceed with design for building project

    December 2nd, 2022
    Architectural firm FEH will begin the design-development phase for the Royall School District’s $10.9 building project, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday. 

    Norwalk approves issue of bonds for wastewater treatment plant

    December 2nd, 2022
    The Norwalk Village Board dispensed with its remaining business of 2022 in less than a half hour Tuesday evening.

    Local hunters see opening-weekend success

    November 24th, 2022
    Local hunters took the woods Saturday for the opening day of gun-deer season.

    Village of Wilton approves 2023 budget, sets mill rate

    November 24th, 2022
    Wilton Village Board members approved a $766,437.41 budget Monday, setting the local tax levy at $201,797, a 4.51 percent increase from last year’s figure, and the mill rate at 6.07.

    Kendall well project proceeds despite hitches

    November 17th, 2022
    Though Kendall’s well project has been beset by snags and delays, “things are moving along,” Andy Zimmer of MSA Professional Services told the village board at its meeting Monday. 

  • Marking Veterans Day

    November 17th, 2022
    The Brookwood High School Student Council hosted its annual Veterans Day program Thursday, Nov. 10.

    Norwalk area residents celebrate Thanksgiving with community dinner

    November 17th, 2022
    Norwalk’s Friends of the Community group hosted its annual community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday at the Norwalk Fire Station.

    Wilton Village Board to create open-records policy

    November 17th, 2022
    The Wilton Village Board began the process of crafting an open-records policy at its meeting Monday, giving permission to clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton to work with the village’s attorney, Penny Precour, to create the document. 

    Ontario Village Board accomplishes short agenda

    November 17th, 2022
    It was a quiet night at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting. With no public comments, the board sailed through a short agenda.

    Kendall hosts holiday fair

    November 10th, 2022
    The Kendall Lions Club hosted its Kendall Holiday Fair last Friday and Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.

    Alcantar receives Herb Kohl Helping Hand Award

    November 3rd, 2022
    The Wisconsin Community Action Program (WISCAP) recognized Couleecap Board Director Nidia Alcantar with the Herb Kohl Helping Hand Award at the annual Poverty Matters Conference in Madison on Oct. 19. 

