Wilton gets $2,500 for ball-diamond improvements

The Village of Wilton recently received a $2,500 donation from the La Crosse Loggers Foundation for ball-diamond improvements.

  • After getting an EPA grant, N-O-W to buy new school bus

    19 hours ago
    After receiving a $20,000 federal Environmental Protection Agency grant, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will purchase a new, $89,128 school bus, the board of education decided at its Monday meeting.

    Norwalk drops Wilton Ambulance Service

    19 hours ago
    Despite arguments from Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch and Wilton Ambulance Service Co-director Jeremy Likely, it appears Norwalk will now acquire ambulance service from Sparta.

    Highway 71 in Kendall to open to ATVs, UTVs

    19 hours ago
    Highway 71 in Kendall will open to all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles, as the village board agreed Monday to amend its ordinance on the matter.

    Wilton offers plan to provide police coverage in Kendall

    19 hours ago
    The Wilton Village Board proposed sharing police hours with Kendall, possibly for a six-month service, at its meeting Monday, though the latter municipality has not agreed to the arrangement yet.

    Ontario gets new, lower bid for municipal well project

    19 hours ago
    Sometimes procrastination pays off, as the Ontario Village Board learned at its Monday evening meeting.

  • Ontario Public Library to host program on British Isles

    February 7th, 2018
    Mark your calendars now for a travel night to remember.

    Ridgeville church to offer presentation on Israel

    February 7th, 2018
    Larry and Ann Scheckel will be featured speakers at St. John’s Lutheran Church in the town of Ridgeville for its 18th annual Valentine’s Day potluck and food drive Sunday, Feb. 11.

    Library to sponsor free viewings of Oscar-nominated movies at Elroy Theatre

    February 7th, 2018
    The Elroy Public Library loves Oscar movies, and to celebrate, it is offering free showings of four Oscar-nominated films at the Elroy Theatre in February on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

    Twisted Sisters to close

    February 5th, 2018
    Twisted Sisters Bar and Grill’s last day in business will be Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the business’s Jan. 31 Facebook post.

    Ontario bar hosts fundraiser for Luethe family

    February 1st, 2018
    Wildcat Bar & Grill in Ontario hosted a beer, wine and meat tasting Saturday, with proceeds from the event going to Sparta resident and Brookwood High School graduate Kelly Luethe and her children.

    Board approves new Hillsboro hospital

    February 1st, 2018
    Earlier this week, Gundersen Health System’s board of trustees approved Gundersen St. Joseph’s plans to construct a new facility adjacent to the current hospital between Highway 80 and Field Veterans Memorial Lake in Hillsboro.

  • Opinion
    Your Right to Know: Citizens have a right to electronic records
    Book review: ‘America: (The Book): A Citizen’s Guide to Democracy Inaction’ offers humor, ‘alternative facts’

  • Pictures from the Past
    Moeller Accordian Band played at the Ontario Community Hall, 1938
    Ontario, 1908

