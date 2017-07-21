Wilton flower fair set for Aug. 6

The 13th annual Wilton Wood Turtle Flower Fair will be Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Wilton Community Center, 400 East St.

  • Wilton community theatre to present ‘Yard Sale’

    6 hours ago
    Wilton Community Theatre will present “Yard Sale,” an original production, at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church basement.

    Ontario area continues to recover from last week’s deluge

    12 hours ago
    Floodwaters from Brush Creek and the Kickapoo River converged in Ontario early Thursday morning, causing widespread damage and leaving behind a pungent coat of mud and debris.

    N-O-W awards propane contract to United

    July 21st, 2017
    Beating out three other companies, United Cooperative recently provided this year's low bid for propane to the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.

    Wilton Ambulance Service to raise per-capita fee

    July 21st, 2017
    Now serving multiple municipalities, the Wilton Ambulance Service will raise its per-capita fee over the next three years, the village board decided at its meeting July 10.

    Tickets on sale for Wilton theatrical production

    July 19th, 2017
    Tickets are now on sale for the Wilton Public Library’s community theatre library fundraiser. “Yard Sale” is an original comedy prepared for you by our community-theatre cast of small-town thespians.

  • Free Kendall concert set for July 26

    July 19th, 2017
    The Kendall Lions Club and the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization (KAACO) will sponsor their annual Concert in Central Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. 

    Norwalk Public Library to host eclipse party in August

    July 18th, 2017
    The Norwalk Public Library will have an eclipse party Monday, Aug. 21, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.  

    Country music: An Ontario staple

    July 13th, 2017
    Musician Maggie Mae performs at Tor’s Country Show on Saturday on the Ontario Community Hall deck.

    Despite rain, Kendall construction mostly on track

    July 13th, 2017
    Construction on Kendall’s new wastewater treatment plant and the accompanying sanitary-sewer upgrades is close to being on schedule, Public Works Director David Gruen said at Monday’s village board meeting.

    Norwalk Village Board wrangles with residents over property lines

    July 12th, 2017
    Though Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting proceeded peacefully enough for quite some time, a dispute over property lines soon resulted in flaring tempers and raised voices.

    Norwalk Main Street flower basket stolen — and then returned

    July 12th, 2017
    Though a flower basket on Norwalk’s Main Street vanished Saturday night, later it was quietly and anonymously returned, a move in which a viral Facebook post likely played a role.

