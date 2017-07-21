Wilton flower fair set for Aug. 6

Wilton community theatre to present ‘Yard Sale’ 6 hours ago

by County Line Wilton Community Theatre will present “Yard Sale,” an original production, at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church basement.

N-O-W awards propane contract to United July 21st, 2017

by County Line Beating out three other companies, United Cooperative recently provided this year's low bid for propane to the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.

Wilton Ambulance Service to raise per-capita fee July 21st, 2017

by County Line Now serving multiple municipalities, the Wilton Ambulance Service will raise its per-capita fee over the next three years, the village board decided at its meeting July 10.

