The 13th annual Wilton Wood Turtle Flower Fair will be Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Wilton Community Center, 400 East St.
Wilton flower fair set for Aug. 6
Wilton Community Theatre will present “Yard Sale,” an original production, at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church basement.
Floodwaters from Brush Creek and the Kickapoo River converged in Ontario early Thursday morning, causing widespread damage and leaving behind a pungent coat of mud and debris.
Beating out three other companies, United Cooperative recently provided this year's low bid for propane to the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.
Now serving multiple municipalities, the Wilton Ambulance Service will raise its per-capita fee over the next three years, the village board decided at its meeting July 10.
Tickets are now on sale for the Wilton Public Library’s community theatre library fundraiser. “Yard Sale” is an original comedy prepared for you by our community-theatre cast of small-town thespians.
The Kendall Lions Club and the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization (KAACO) will sponsor their annual Concert in Central Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.
The Norwalk Public Library will have an eclipse party Monday, Aug. 21, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Musician Maggie Mae performs at Tor’s Country Show on Saturday on the Ontario Community Hall deck.
Construction on Kendall’s new wastewater treatment plant and the accompanying sanitary-sewer upgrades is close to being on schedule, Public Works Director David Gruen said at Monday’s village board meeting.
Though Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting proceeded peacefully enough for quite some time, a dispute over property lines soon resulted in flaring tempers and raised voices.
Though a flower basket on Norwalk’s Main Street vanished Saturday night, later it was quietly and anonymously returned, a move in which a viral Facebook post likely played a role.