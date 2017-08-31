Wilton Fall Harvest Fest slated for Oct. 14

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

Fall is fast approaching, and plans are being made for Wilton’s Fall Harvest Fest, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 14.

  • Ontario man arrested for third-offense drunk driving

    16 hours ago
    by

    Ontario police arrested Phillip Wallace of Ontario early Sunday on multiple charges, most of them related to alcohol.

    Kendall Labor Day parade results

    17 hours ago
    by

    The results of this year’s Kendall Labor Day parade are the following.

    Ontario’s Country Jam and Dance set for Sept. 15

    17 hours ago
    by

    Ontario country musician Tor Eness has a new initiative: He plans to start offering a monthly Tor’s Country Jam and Dance, with the first one set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Ontario Community Hall.

    Ridgeville to consider mining ordinance

    August 31st, 2017
    by

    Ridgeville residents will have an opportunity next week to consider and learn more about a non-metallic mining ordinance under consideration by the town board.

    A (pretend) murder in Kendall

    August 28th, 2017
    by

    The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization hosted its murder-mystery theatre at the Roundhouse Park in Kendall on Friday, performing “A Talent for Murder,” a piece composed by local resident Kelsey Murray.

  • Norwalk Public Library makes $1,900 over tractor-pull weekend

    August 24th, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Public Library raised about $1,900 for its building addition during the Norwalk Tractor Pull weekend, which was Aug. 11–13.

    N-O-W accomplishes end-of-summer business

    August 24th, 2017
    by

    A variety of end-of-summer business occupied the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board at its regular meeting Aug. 14.

    Wilton may make police position full time

    August 24th, 2017
    by

    Wilton will continue to consider making the village’s police-chief position full time, board president Tim Welch said at village board’s meeting Aug. 14.

    Kendall board pleased with ambulance service

    August 24th, 2017
    by

    The Kendall Village Board indicated at its meeting Aug. 14 that it would be amenable to a hike in Wilton Ambulance Service rates.

    Norwalk’s tractor-pull weekend

    August 18th, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its annual truck and tractor pull last weekend.

    Royall presents ‘Urinetown’

    August 18th, 2017
    by

    Last weekend Royall High School students presented “Urinetown,” a satirical musical comedy that addresses such subjects as the legal system, capitalism, and social irresponsibility.

