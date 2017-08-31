Fall is fast approaching, and plans are being made for Wilton’s Fall Harvest Fest, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 14.
Wilton Fall Harvest Fest slated for Oct. 14
Fall is fast approaching, and plans are being made for Wilton’s Fall Harvest Fest, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 14.
Ontario police arrested Phillip Wallace of Ontario early Sunday on multiple charges, most of them related to alcohol.
The results of this year’s Kendall Labor Day parade are the following.
Ontario country musician Tor Eness has a new initiative: He plans to start offering a monthly Tor’s Country Jam and Dance, with the first one set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Ontario Community Hall.
Ridgeville residents will have an opportunity next week to consider and learn more about a non-metallic mining ordinance under consideration by the town board.
The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization hosted its murder-mystery theatre at the Roundhouse Park in Kendall on Friday, performing “A Talent for Murder,” a piece composed by local resident Kelsey Murray.
The Norwalk Public Library raised about $1,900 for its building addition during the Norwalk Tractor Pull weekend, which was Aug. 11–13.
A variety of end-of-summer business occupied the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board at its regular meeting Aug. 14.
Wilton will continue to consider making the village’s police-chief position full time, board president Tim Welch said at village board’s meeting Aug. 14.
The Kendall Village Board indicated at its meeting Aug. 14 that it would be amenable to a hike in Wilton Ambulance Service rates.
The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its annual truck and tractor pull last weekend.
Last weekend Royall High School students presented “Urinetown,” a satirical musical comedy that addresses such subjects as the legal system, capitalism, and social irresponsibility.