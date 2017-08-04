Wilton eclipse party slated for Aug. 21

By | Posted 12 hours ago |

The Wilton Public Library will host an eclipse party Monday, Aug. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • South Side News for Aug. 10

    11 hours ago
    by

    Here I sit without an original thought in my head, so I’ll get right to the good stuff, which is why you are reading this column in the first place.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    South Ridge News for Aug. 10

    11 hours ago
    by

    When the first weekend in August rolls around, lots of people spend at least some time reuniting with folks attending Wilton’s Wood Turtle Days.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall meal site to host music, birthday-club party

    12 hours ago
    by

    It is hard to believe that August is already here! Where did the summer go? School will be starting soon.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Senior menus for Aug. 14–18

    14 hours ago
    by

    Senior menus for Elroy, Kendall, Norwalk, Ontario and Wilton

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Senior menus for Aug. 7–11

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    Senior menus for Elroy, Kendall, Norwalk, Ontario and Wilton

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Facebook




  • South Side News for Aug. 3

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    The monsoons have abated, the floodwaters have receded, and the communities along the Kickapoo and Baraboo rivers are still cleaning up the mess left by the deluge.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk Public Library to auction off gift baskets

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    South Ridge News for Aug. 3

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    Vacation Bible School will be at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church on South Ridge this year.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    La Crosse author to discuss experience as caregiver

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    Many people at some point in their lives take care of family members as they face declining health, mobility problems or other issues.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Games for kids will be offered after Wilton Wood Turtle parade

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    The Wilton Public Library will provide games for kids after the Wood Turtle parade on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot in front of the Wilton swimming pool.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario Public Library book group to discuss ‘The Man Called Ove’

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    The Ontario Public Library book group will discuss “The Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register




  • Local Weather

  • Latest

    Your right to know: Supreme Court openness rulings a mixed bag

    As befits a year in which anything, it seems, can happen, the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s public records docket this term was marked by atypical cases. As befits a year in which anything, it seems, can happen, the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s public records docket this term was marked by atypical cases. In Voces de la Frontera v.

    Ronald Plueger

    Ronald Plueger, 78, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at his home.

    BHS students receive state FFA degrees

    The State FFA Degree is the highest degree that an FFA member can earn at the state level. 

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Opinion
    Your right to know: Supreme Court openness rulings a mixed bag
    Editorial cartoon

  • Pictures from the Past
    Ontario flood, 1908
    Wilton, 1880s

  • Archives