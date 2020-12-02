Wilton church to run food-pantry fundraiser

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton is inviting community members to decorate their outdoor Christmas tree with angels in memory or honor of loved ones or friends.

  • Wilton group sponsoring annual holiday giveaway

    December 2nd, 2020
    The annual Wilton holiday giveaway sponsored by WIN-WIN (Wilton is Networking with Its Neighbors business group) is underway.

    New bar and restaurant to open in Wilton

    December 2nd, 2020
    After a nearly three-year vacancy, the bar and restaurant at Highway 71 and Main Street in Wilton will open again.

    Road signs stolen in town of Wellington

    December 2nd, 2020
    The town of Wellington has experienced a rash of road-sign thefts, local officials have reported.

    Thanksgiving in Wilton

    December 2nd, 2020
    Vicki Von Haden, owner of the Hitchin’ Post in Wilton, prepares free takeout Thanksgiving dinners last Thursday.

    Further details emerge about East Town Dairy manure spill

    November 25th, 2020
    Details have been slow to emerge about the latest manure spill from a Driftless Area CAFO. This is a headline that has become all too common in recent years.

  • Parents commend Royall’s Gruen

    November 25th, 2020
    Praise for Mark Gruen, who recently was named the Wisconsin Association of School Administrators’ Superintendent of the Year, made up a segment of Royall’s school board meeting Monday.

    Hunters see success

    November 25th, 2020
    Local hunters took the the woods for the opening weekend of gun deer season.

    N-O-W approves Covid-19 athletics protocol

    November 18th, 2020
    In advance of the winter sports season, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board of education on Monday approved its Covid-19 protocols for practices and games.

    Monroe County Health Department director, assistant will leave at the end of the year

    November 18th, 2020
    A long-time county official and familiar face in Monroe County announced her retirement on Nov. 2.

    An early Thanksgiving in Norwalk

    November 11th, 2020
    The Norwalk Friends of the Community group hosted its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, this time running it as a drive-through event.

    Ontario Community Hall topic of discussion

    November 11th, 2020
    Jonie Curtis of Ontario expressed dismay at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting at the fate of the Ontario Community Hall, something she said she was not aware of until reading about it in the County Line.

  • Coronavirus
    Friday, Dec. 4: Monroe County reports one death and 45 new cases; Vernon County, one death and 14 new cases; and Juneau County, four new cases
    Thursday, Dec. 3: Monroe County reports 62 new cases; Vernon County, 39 and one new death; and Juneau County, 31
    Wednesday, Dec. 2: Monroe County has 23 new cases; Vernon County, 16; and Juneau County, 30
    Tuesday, Dec. 1: Monroe County has three new Covid-19 deaths and 36 new cases; Vernon County, 16 new cases; and Juneau County, six new cases
    Monday, Nov. 30: Monroe County reports one new Covid-19 death; Vernon County, three; and ﻿Juneau County, one

    Extra
    Book review: ‘Becoming’ by Michelle Obama
    GoFundMe set up for Logan Henthorne family
    Monroe County WIC to offer benefits, nutrition education
    Book review: ‘Franklin & Washington’ by Edward J. Larson
    Trend of increasingly heavy rainfall documented in Driftless
  • Community
    Santa making an outdoor visit to the Elroy Public Library on Dec. 12
    Wilton’s ‘Santa Drive-Through’ slated
    Ontario Public book group meets Dec. 9
    ‘True Stories’: Coping with Covid-19
    South Side News for Dec. 3

    News
    Norwalk Lions donate to community endeavors
    Bank of Ontario adds new location
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Nov. 23–29
    Wilton/Brookwood FFA blood drive set for Saturday
    Journal Entry from Ridgeville: Bossy Cow Country Store opens in rural Norwalk

    Obituaries
    Gerald “Jerry” D. Pitkin
    Gwendolyn “Gwen” Ann Schindler﻿
    ﻿Logan T. Henthorne (full obituary)
    Bernard “Bernie” L. Rodefer
    Logan T. Henthorne

    Opinion
    Local doctors: ‘Surge is threatening our ability to care for you’
    Letter to the editor: Re-elect Loren Oldenburg to Assembly
    Letter to the editor: Vote Tony Kurtz for Assembly on Nov. 3
    Letter to the editor: Support Nancy VanderMeer for Assembly
    Editorial cartoon

  • Backtalk
    How will the pandemic change our lives over the long run?
    ‘The Crown’ is a good distraction from news of Covid-19, election
    Cancellation of events weakens community ties
    Look for strength of character, integrity when choosing a candidate
    Election season about to conclude, finally

    E-Edition
    Dec. 3, 2020, print issue
    Nov. 26, 2020, print issue
    Nov. 19, 2020, print issue
    Nov. 12, 2020, print issue
    Nov. 5, 2020, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    A thaw in Wilton, 1930s
    Bowling in Kendall, circa 1950
    Wilton school of yesteryear
    Kendall homecoming court, 1950
    Wilton Booster Band

    Sports
    Royall even after defeating Hillsboro in league opener
    Brookwood High School names athletes of the month for October
    Royall’s season opener
    Local cross-country runners are state-bound
    BHS athletes of the month for September