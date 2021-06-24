Wilton budgets $9,000 for fireworks

Royall is conference, regional champs June 24th, 2021

by County Line Bryce Gruen was brought in as Royall’s third pitcher of the game. Here, he jumps to make a late-game catch....

Masks now optional at N-O-W June 24th, 2021

by County Line Masks are no longer required in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District buildings, but sanitation practices begun during the Covid-19 pandemic will remain in place, the board of education decided at its meeting June 15.

Payout for Ontario Community Hall may be set at $703,861 June 16th, 2021

by County Line Almost three years have passed since a great flood wreaked havoc on Ontario and took the iconic Ontario Community Hall out of commission, and it appears FEMA now has finally settled on a reimbursement amount for the structure.

Royall girls crowned conference, regional champs June 16th, 2021

by County Line Royall’s Marah Gruen strides next to Brookwood’s Margarita Silva as Gruen edges ahead in the final lap of the 1,600-meter...

