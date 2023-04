Two arrested in Norwalk on drug charges April 13th, 2023

by County Line Monroe County police arrested two Norwalk residents March 21 in connection with a drug investigation on the 100 block of S. McGary St.

Up in smoke: Multi-million-dollar scheme crushes Kendall’s dreams April 6th, 2023

by County Line The plan was grandiose in scope. It would have brought hundreds of jobs, a huge boost to the property tax base, and even more prosperity to the village of Kendall than it had seen since it was a hub for the Chicago and Northwestern railroad 125 years ago.

