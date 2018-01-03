The Wilton Village Board gave its final approval to trustee Patricia Eckelberg’s resignation at its Monday meeting.
Wilton appoints new trustee, committee members
The Wilton Village Board gave its final approval to trustee Patricia Eckelberg’s resignation at its Monday meeting.
At the village caucus Jan. 8, Ontario residents chose four candidates to appear on the April ballot.
LeRoy Peterson of Kendall, a Brookwood Special Olympics basketball player, sings the National Anthem on Jan. 7 before the team’s game. (Kathy Nelson photo)
Sydney Knoll of Ontario is among the 134 men and women who have pledged to perform 11 months of national service as part of National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), an AmeriCorps program.
In an Ontario Police Department case, Justin Lambries, 39, of La Crosse pleaded guilty to three counts, including cocaine possession, at his Wednesday, Dec. 6, trial in Vernon County Circuit Court.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District staff members, along with community groups and businesses, have generated meals for 30 district families and gifts for about 100 students.
The Wilton Village Board approved adding ambulance-service territory expanding into the town of Clifton at its Dec. 9 meeting.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students gave their winter concert Thursday.
Royall Middle School and Royall High School gave their holiday concerts Monday.
Got a bit of a headache, perhaps some joint pain and possibly a fever? Most of us would dismiss it as a garden-variety cold. And that may be why West Nile Virus in Wisconsin is severely underreported, according to Becky Osborn, vector-bourns epidemiologist with the Wisconsin Department of Health.
The calm, peaceful countryside surrounding rural Wellington Town Hall is a world away from the rugged, overgrown land early residents encountered 140 years ago. It sits on a road, however, that young Francis Burris would have recognized all too well, as it was the site of one of the most horrendous murders in the history of Monroe County.
As a consequence of Kendall’s new wastewater-treatment plant, sewer rates will continue to rise this year as the village keeps up with the utility’s overhead.