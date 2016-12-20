Wildcat’s candlelight ski/hike set for Jan. 7

BHS band members play at KVR 10 hours ago

by County Line Brookwood band director Josh Curtis and students Jesse Rueckheim, Allyson Nelson and Jack Mulvaney provide music at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s Holiday Happening on Dec. 3.

Monroe County to issue WIC benefits 10 hours ago

by County Line The Monroe County Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will issue benefits and offer nutrition education days in January.

Christmas dinner in Ontario 10 hours ago

by County Line Paul Gerber (left) and Tor Eness were among the attendees at a community Christmas dinner Sunday at the Ontario Community Hall.

Man convicted of killing Schumacher denied parole 10 hours ago

by County Line A board refused Wednesday to approve parole for a Lexington, Ky., man who insisted he hadn’t meant to stab his boyfriend, a Norwalk native, “so many times.”

