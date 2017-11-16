Veterans Day in Ontario

The Ontario American Legion Auxiliary hosted its waffle supper Saturday, serving free meals to veterans. Here, Bob Wruck, commander of the Ontario American Legion, cradles his granddaughter, Kylie Morrison.

  • Norwalk’s Thanksgiving

    November 16th, 2017
    Charolette and Cheyenne Lorden of Norwalk play games Sunday at the Norwalk Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

    More Glendale residences added to Wilton’s ambulance territory

    November 16th, 2017
    The Wilton Ambulance Service will provide coverage to 307 town of Glendale residents, an increase from 172, as of Jan. 1.

    Kendall approves 2018 budget

    November 16th, 2017
    Kendall’s 2018 budget will come in at $430,156, a 2.9 percent increase from its 2017 budget of $417,564, the village board decided after a public hearing Monday.

    Speed limit will be lowered on Highway 33 in Ontario

    November 16th, 2017
    If you have been accustomed to zipping in and out of Ontario at 55 mph, it will soon be time to form new habits.

    Kendall hosts holiday fair

    November 9th, 2017
    Kendall hosted its annual holiday fair Nov. 3–4 at the Kendall Community Hall.

  • Royall’s fall concert

    November 9th, 2017
    Royall High School gave its fall concert Oct. 31. [...]

    N-O-W’s property-tax rate goes up | Declining enrollment a main factor in hike

    November 9th, 2017
    Property-tax rates in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will swing upward this year, Superintendent Kelly Burhop said at the school’s annual meeting and budget hearing Oct. 30.

    Man pleas no contest to paraphernalia charges

    November 8th, 2017
    Judge Richard Tyler of Regional Center Municipal Court accepted a plea Oct. 30 on behalf of a La Crosse man charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

    Halloween in Norwalk

    November 2nd, 2017
    Maggie Muehlenkamp takes part in the Norwalk Lions Club’s Halloween costume party Tuesday evening.

    Cause to celebrate! Despite lingering issues, Norwalk Community Dinner turns 20

    November 2nd, 2017
    Leafing through a binder filled with newspaper clippings, notes, photos and other items was a trip back in time for Norwalk Community Thanksgiving organizer Theresa Lehner of Norwalk.

    Solving mysteries at the Monroe County Local History Room

    November 2nd, 2017
    Can you trace your roots back beyond your grandparents? Are you curious to know if your ancestors include a person of fame or major accomplishment, or are there only horse thieves and other miscreants?

    Charles “Chuck” J. McDonald

    Charles “Chuck” J. McDonald, 87, of St. Mary’s Ridge, Cashton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

    South Ridge News: A farewell column

    How do I begin? It’s 6 a.m. I’ve been awake since 4 a.m., trying to find words for you readers who have enjoyed “South Ridge News” for the past 55 or so years. A tear slides down my cheek. Writing this news column has been such a significant part of my life.

    Ontario Legion, Auxiliary has flag retirement ceremony

    The Ontario American Legion and Auxiliary hosted a flag retirement ceremony Oct. 23 behind the American Legion Hall.

    Letter to the editor: Son and namesake of Wilton American Legion’s James Leith had 38 years of federal service
    Letter to the editor: Wilton community concert is Dec. 17

    Homecoming in Ontario, 1975
    Kendall railroad yard, 1911

