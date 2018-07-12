Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 25 to July 8

Horsepower on display in Wilton July 12th, 2018

by County Line The Wilton Sportmen’s Club hosted its annual tractor pull in downtown Wilton on Sunday.

Kendall addresses children’s dangerous play July 12th, 2018

by Sarah Parker Responding to allegations that a group of children have been taking part in risky behavior, the Kendall Village Board considered amending an ordinance regarding motorized vehicles on Monday, but instead decided that the matter should be referred to social services.

Wilton/Norwalk ambulance dispute still unresolved July 12th, 2018

by Karen Parker With board president Mike Wiedl and two trustees absent, the Norwalk Village Board whipped through a short agenda Tuesday evening.

