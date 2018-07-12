Brian Marion of Wyoming, Mich., was traveling eastbound on County Highway NN in the town of Sterling, driving a motorcycle, when he struck a deer.
Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 25 to July 8
The Wilton Sportmen’s Club hosted its annual tractor pull in downtown Wilton on Sunday.
Inspired by his neighbor’s log train, Bob Brownell of Norwalk put up a railroad crossing sign at his home on Church St.
Responding to allegations that a group of children have been taking part in risky behavior, the Kendall Village Board considered amending an ordinance regarding motorized vehicles on Monday, but instead decided that the matter should be referred to social services.
With board president Mike Wiedl and two trustees absent, the Norwalk Village Board whipped through a short agenda Tuesday evening.
With funds approaching $15,000, the Ontario Village Board decided Monday to move ahead on exploring the options for repairing the sagging southwest corner of the Ontario Community Hall and the tilting floor in the hall’s old cloakroom.
Kyle Flaten of Ontario performs at the village’s Fourth of July talent show on July 3.
April Arndt has accepted the position of library director. She will be start Monday, July 9.
The annual St. Joseph’s Labor Day weekend half-marathon, 10K, and 5K run/walk will be the morning of Saturday, Sept. 1.
Damion Reekie of New Lisbon was traveling east on County Highway WW in the town of Hillsboro when his tire blew, which caused the truck to veer off the road and into the ditch.
The Wilton Sportsmen’s Club will host its annual tractor pull on the village’s Main Street at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 8.
Because its official publication, the Messenger of Juneau County, closed earlier this month, on Monday the Royall School Board chose the Hillsboro Sentry Enterprise to fill that role.