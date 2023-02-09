Vernon County Board votes in favor of advisory referendum on abortion

By | Posted February 9th, 2023 |

The Vernon County Board agreed last month to place an advisory referendum on the April ballot regarding the state abortion question. 

  • Ontario and Kendall pass FEMA audit

    February 9th, 2023
    After the 2018 record flooding in late August and early September, FEMA looked at communities that were having repeated losses on the same properties, and this became a trigger for a “community assistance visit” or CAV. 

    New snowmobile bridge in Norwalk dedicated to late Glenn and Jenny Muehlenkamp and families

    February 9th, 2023
    The Norwalk Trailriders Snowmobile Club dedicated its new steel bridge, a roughly $60,000 structure behind the Norwalk Village Park ball diamond, to the late Glenn and Jenny Muehlenkamp and their families on Sunday. 

    Brookwood theatre to present piece on Salem witch trials

    February 3rd, 2023
    The Brookwood Theatre Program will produce “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story” on March 4 and March 5. 

    Candidates nominated at town caucuses

    February 3rd, 2023
    The following are local towns’ caucus results. Most towns held their caucuses in early January. 

    Thinking of renting out that old cabin? Think again.

    February 3rd, 2023
    There is no doubt the VRBO/Airbnb business has made a major dent in the hotel business. Ever since the Internet made it easier to find customers for that spare room, house or cabin, vacation rental housing has been springing up like mushrooms in May in the Kickapoo Valley. 

  • Panther boys contend in SBC play

    January 30th, 2023
    Brookwood’s Evan Klinkner runs up the ball early in the first half as Royall hosted the Jan. 10 matchup.

    Complaint filed against Ontario man for second-degree sexual assault of child younger than 16

    January 27th, 2023
    An Ontario man is facing a felony count of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, according to Vernon County Circuit Records. 

    Royall, Brookwood vie

    January 11th, 2023
    Royall traveled to Brookwood last week, defeating the Falcons 66–51.

    Wilton’s village board race will be contested

    January 11th, 2023
    Roughly 40 people attended the Village of Wilton caucus on Monday, nominating three board president candidates and 10 trustee candidates. 

    Ontario man accused of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct

    January 11th, 2023
    Jesse J. Jensen of Ontario is facing one felony count of false imprisonment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection with an alleged domestic-abuse occurrence in September. 

    Ontario likely to get new village board president

    January 11th, 2023
    It appears Ontario residents will have a new village president for the first time in nearly a generation. 

  • Extra
    Royall students named to honor roll
    Elroy celebrates groundbreaking of new Gundersen clinic
    Norwalk man dies days after daughter’s birth
    Brookwood students named to honor roll
    N-O-W second-semester highlights

    News
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Jan. 30 to Feb. 5
    St. John’s in Ridgeville to host soup suppers until Easter
    53 units collected at Wilton blood drive
    Monroe County issues advance notice of seasonal weight restrictions
    Tomah Health Hospice Touch to offer grief support group
  • Community
    Norwalk Public Library to host assorted events
    Ontario Public Library has access to Kanopy
    Wilton Public Library to offer programs in February
    Senior menus for Feb. 13–17
    South Side News for Feb. 9

    Obituaries
    Virginia Lee Tillman
    Kasee (Kate) Lynn Johnson Stai
    Jeffrey J. Lankey
    Marjorie Ann Borgerding
    Mervin Taylor

    Opinion
    Commentary: How are Wisconsin women doing under the 1849 abortion ban?
    Letter to the editor: N-O-W referendum — be informed
    Letter to the editor: Referendum question on reproductive rights should be Vernon County ballot
    Letter to the editor: ‘Survivor’ is fascinating story of abortion survivor
    Letter to the editor: For the record

    Sports
    Falcons fall in Scenic Bluffs matchups
    Royall wrestling claims conference title
    Royall athletic alumni named to wall of fame
    Falcon boys triumph over W-C 61–30
    Battle of the ranks

  • Backtalk
    With Hulu series, furor over ‘The 1619 Project’ continues
    We need to reconsider our expectations for police
    Antisemitism is alive and well
    Consider running for your village or town board
    ‘Silent Night’ has taken on important historical roles

    E-Edition
    Feb. 9, 2023, print issue
    Feb. 2, 2023, print issue
    Jan. 26, 2023, print issue
    Jan. 12, 2023, print issue
    Jan. 5, 2023, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Palen Park: Before and after
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house

    School
    Brookwood names artists of the month
    Holiday melodies at N-O-W
    Brookwood artist of the month
    Linus Arndt takes a top spot in national math competition
    N-O-W second-graders compose poems for the season