Two teachers leaving N-O-W School District this year

Ontario police chief comes in for criticism 6 hours ago

by Karen Parker A conflict between father and son Tor and Luke Eness of rural Ontario and Ontario Police Chief Phil Welch boiled over at Monday’s village board meeting.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall approves sewer-rate hike 6 hours ago

by Sarah Parker To help offset operating costs associated with the village’s new wastewater-treatment plant, the Kendall Village Board agreed Monday to raise sewer rates starting with the April billing.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton addresses issue of foul-smelling water 6 hours ago

by Sarah Parker Some utility customers in Wilton turn on the tap only to get water that smells like rotten eggs, and sulfide-reducing bacteria could be to blame, according to Jim Barker of Martelle Water Treatment, a Janesville-based company.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.