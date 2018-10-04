Two October fundraisers will benefit Ontario flood victims

Back-to-back fundraisers are on tap to aid victims of the Aug. 28 Ontario floods, which damaged or destroyed about 10 residences and almost all of the Ontario business district.
Ontario has received very little good news on funding for infrastructure repair as it waits on Washington for a flood-disaster declaration.
Flood damages sustained Aug. 28 added complications and delays to Kendall’s wastewater-treatment-plant project, which the village board reviewed at its monthly meeting Monday.
Perhaps it’s no surprise, sitting at the headwaters of the Kickapoo, Baraboo and the Little La Crosse rivers and Coon Creek, that Monroe County is taking a proactive lead in fostering citizen education and discussion about the flood-control dams that breached early in the morning on Aug. 28.
Hanna Brey acts in a rehearsal for “Cheating Death,” which Brookwood students will perform in Wisconsin High School Forensic Association one-act-play competitions this fall.
In sum, rebuilding the town is not going to be easy, the Ontario Village Board has learned over the past week.
Royall had its annual meeting and budget hearing Sept. 24.
In conjunction with the annual Colors of Kendall festival, St Luke’s will hold host its open house and hymn sing Saturday, Oct. 13.
Brookwood students Hailey Schueller and Kendra Muehlenkamp with Henry Anderson take part in the homecoming parade Friday in Wilton.
Schendel devotes 8 acres to the crop: And it would be hard to find a more enthusiastic fan of hemp farming than Eric Schendel of rural Wilton.
The Ontario Farmer’s Market has become a great meet-up and a good way to stock up on good food and local crafts.
As part of a 50-state effort to register thousands of voters, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers will host a National Voter Registration Day 2018 event at its Cashton clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.