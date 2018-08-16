Two face meth charges after Kendall arrest After a traffic stop, Kendall police arrested two people on methamphetamine charges Aug. 6.
The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its annual tractor pull last weekend.
The public canoe landing on the east side of the Kickapoo River in Ontario is not so public after all.
Wilton hosted its annual Wood Turtle Days celebration last weekend, offering softball and volleyball tournaments, fireworks, races and children’s activities.
Facing drug charges, three workers for Thunder Showers, a Boscobel, Wis.-based company that supplied bouncy houses for Wood Turtle Days, were arrested Friday in Wilton.
Outside United Methodist Church in Norwalk is a blessing box, which was installed at the end of July.
Area youth gathered at the Monroe County Fair last weekend, exhibiting a variety of skills.
Breaking with a longstanding practice, the Royall School Board decided July 23 to startclosing its campus during lunch hour.
If you’re at Palen Park in Ontario on a weekend and develop a cupcake craving, you might want to stroll to Sweet Treat Boutique, 100 State St.
Big Band Luisenschule of Mulheim, Germany, performed at the Ontario Community Hall on Friday evening.
Ontario Police Chief Philip Welch has resigned his position after about three years of leading the department.
The Elroy Fair kicked off the Wisconsin county fair season in June.