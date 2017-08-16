Two break-ins occur in Kendall

Ontario intends to enhance village website August 16th, 2017

by Karen Parker The on-again, off-again Village of Ontario website got a boost at the village board’s meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton’s whimsical ‘Yard Sale’ August 11th, 2017

by County Line Wilton Community Theatre hosted a variety show entitled “Yard Sale” during Wilton Wood Turtle Days. Proceeds will go to the Wilton Public Library.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Norwalk Public Library to host eclipse party Aug. 21 August 10th, 2017

by Jeanne Rice The Norwalk Public Library will have an eclipse party from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, when Americans in the continental U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun for the first time since 1979.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.