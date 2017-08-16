Two break-ins were reported Thursday in Kendall.
Two break-ins occur in Kendall
The on-again, off-again Village of Ontario website got a boost at the village board’s meeting Monday.
Ontario police arrested two men for operating under the influence Saturday, Aug. 12.
Wilton Community Theatre hosted a variety show entitled “Yard Sale” during Wilton Wood Turtle Days. Proceeds will go to the Wilton Public Library.
The Norwalk Public Library will have an eclipse party from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, when Americans in the continental U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun for the first time since 1979.
When Bernardino Cruz opens his door in Sparta within the next week, he will find Norwalk Police Chief David Jones on the other side.
The Wilton Public Library will host an eclipse party Monday, Aug. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.
The Wilton Public Library will provide games for kids after the Wood Turtle parade on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot in front of the Wilton swimming pool.
After taking a year off, the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization actors will be featured in the 2017 version of their murder-mystery dinner theatre.
The Norwalk Public Library Board broke ground for its library addition Monday.
Her professional name is “Simply JP,” but it is obvious there is very little about this woman that would qualify as "simple.”