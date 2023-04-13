Monroe County police arrested two Norwalk residents March 21 in connection with a drug investigation on the 100 block of S. McGary St.
Two arrested in Norwalk on drug charges
Monroe County police arrested two Norwalk residents March 21 in connection with a drug investigation on the 100 block of S. McGary St.
A long agenda was dispatched in just under an hour at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.
At its last meeting with its current makeup of board members, the Wilton Village Board approved two new policies Monday, setting in place guidelines for public comments and board member conduct.
The plan was grandiose in scope. It would have brought hundreds of jobs, a huge boost to the property tax base, and even more prosperity to the village of Kendall than it had seen since it was a hub for the Chicago and Northwestern railroad 125 years ago.
The Kendall Lions Club named Lynette Vlasak its Citizen of the Year at its Fundfest on Saturday.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District officials met with the public Saturday at an informational session focusing on the school’s $24.9 building referendum, which will be on the ballot April 4.
Brookwood music department presented its student showcase concert Thursday, featuring solo-and-ensemble contest entries.
Royall’s board of education approved an agreement Monday with former Superintendent Mark Gruen to pay him $49,230 for 100 days of unused vacation time.
Incumbents John Hansen and Sue Rego and challengers Dylan DeWitt and Amber McElhose will compete for three spots April 4 on the Ontario Village Board.
Challenger Mona Spohn and incumbent Douglas Delling will appear on the ballot April 4 for the Town of Whitestown Board.
Incumbent Julie Radke and challenger Anna Allison will compete for a spot April 4 on the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Board of Education.
Incumbent Tom Trepes and challenger Melissa Murray will vie for a spot April 4 on the Royall School District Board of Education.