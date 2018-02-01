Twisted Sisters to close

Ontario bar hosts fundraiser for Luethe family February 1st, 2018

by County Line Wildcat Bar & Grill in Ontario hosted a beer, wine and meat tasting Saturday, with proceeds from the event going to Sparta resident and Brookwood High School graduate Kelly Luethe and her children.

Board approves new Hillsboro hospital February 1st, 2018

by County Line Earlier this week, Gundersen Health System’s board of trustees approved Gundersen St. Joseph’s plans to construct a new facility adjacent to the current hospital between Highway 80 and Field Veterans Memorial Lake in Hillsboro.

JP Olson to perform at Ontario dance February 1st, 2018

by County Line Grab your sweetheart! No sweetheart? Grab a friend or just come and join the fun at Tor’s Sweetheart Dance and Show at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Ontario Community Hall.

Norwalk’s Schreier building slated for demolition January 26th, 2018

by Karen Parker Farewell to the Schreier building. Gerke Excavating will bring down one of Norwalk’s earliest buildings later this month, so here’s a look at chapters of village history that occurred at the structure.

