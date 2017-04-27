The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on Monday, showcasing elements of different cultures.
‘Todos venimos de algún lugar’ | ‘ We all come from somewhere’
The grass is green, the scent of plum blossoms is in the air, and bikers are once again pedaling down the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
Two Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School teams participated in the Mississippi Valley Gifted and Talented Network’s sixth-grade Battle of the Books competition in Viroqua on April 19.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School hosted its fourth-grade Heritage Fair on April 26.
The Brookwood FFA hosted its annual banquet and awards program Friday.
From clockwise, starting left, above:
1) Nathaniel DeWitt, Colton Green, Jacob Green were among those who received Discovery Degrees.
The Royall High School music department will present its annual pops concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, in the Royall High School gymnasium.
Now undergoing a makeover, Ontario’s Hillcrest Manor Apartments became the property of Couleecap, a community action program, earlier this year.
Using trash cans, the Brookwood High School percussion ensemble stunned the concert crowd Monday with its performance of “Lids.”
The 2017 Brookwood forensics team ended its season at the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association (WHSFA) state competition at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 21.
Mahlon Denter’s fondest wish in February 2016 was to make it to July to mark his 71st year in the American Legion.
Damian Dinger of Norwalk jokes that he can fix anything but a broken heart. Oh, and probably not small appliances.