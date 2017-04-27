‘Todos venimos de algún lugar’ | ‘ We all come from somewhere’

By | Posted 12 hours ago |

The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on Monday, showcasing elements of different cultures.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
  Kendall Depot's future remains uncertain: Heilman says goal is avoiding bankruptcy

    11 hours ago
    by
    The grass is green, the scent of plum blossoms is in the air, and bikers are once again pedaling down the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.

    N-O-W competes in Battle of the Books

    12 hours ago
    by
    Two Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School teams participated in the Mississippi Valley Gifted and Talented Network’s sixth-grade Battle of the Books competition in Viroqua on April 19.

    N-O-W hosts Heritage Fair

    12 hours ago
    by
    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School hosted its fourth-grade Heritage Fair on April 26.

    Brookwood FFA hosts annual awards banquet

    12 hours ago
    by
    The Brookwood FFA hosted its annual banquet and awards program Friday.
    From clockwise, starting left, above:
    1) Nathaniel DeWitt, Colton Green, Jacob Green were among those who received Discovery Degrees.

    'Love is in the Air Tonight': Royall pops concert slated for May 12

    12 hours ago
    by

    The Royall High School music department will present its annual pops concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, in the Royall High School gymnasium.

  Hillcrest Manor, Ontario's Chapter 8 housing, getting renovated

    12 hours ago
    by
    Now undergoing a makeover, Ontario’s Hillcrest Manor Apartments became the property of Couleecap, a community action program, earlier this year.

    Found percussion sounds

    April 27th, 2017
    by
    Using trash cans, the Brookwood High School percussion ensemble stunned the concert crowd Monday with its performance of “Lids.”

    Brookwood forensics team competes at state

    April 27th, 2017
    by
    The 2017 Brookwood forensics team ended its season at the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association (WHSFA) state competition at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 21.

    Wilton Legion's last World War II veteran dies

    April 27th, 2017
    by
    Mahlon Denter’s fondest wish in February 2016 was to make it to July to mark his 71st year in the American Legion.

    Dinger can't mend your broken heart, but he can fix your tractor: Mechanic opens shop in Norwalk

    April 20th, 2017
    by
    Damian Dinger of Norwalk jokes that he can fix anything but a broken heart. Oh, and probably not small appliances.

  • Noticias

    Noticias
    Brookwood recibe el concierto de la primavera
    Damian Dinger: ‘No salía de taller hasta que esta arreglado bien’
    Horas de Biblioteca Publica de Ontario
    Un Suburban chocó a través de las compuertas de la planta de tratamiento de aguas residuales de Ontario
    El condado de Monroe hospedará su limpieza de desechos especiales
