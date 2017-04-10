Three cited for marijuana, paraphernalia possession in Kendall

By | Posted 10 hours ago |

The Kendall Marshal’s Office issued citations to Angela Solchenberger and Billy Radcliff on March 26 for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

  • Trump budget could upend Ontario well plans

    10 hours ago
    President Donald Trump’s proposed budget introduced a new glitch in Ontario’s plans for a second well.

    Norwalk Public Library budget generates opposing views

    10 hours ago
    Norwalk Village Board members received a visit at their Tuesday meeting from Sheri Flock, who represented the Norwalk Library Board.

    Fire destroys shed in Norwalk

    April 10th, 2017
    nuzbot_Mon-Apr-10-2017.jpg

    Fire damaged a shed at the Muehlenkamp farm in Norwalk on Saturday afternoon, destroying a Chevy pickup truck, lawnmowers, a wood splitter, a generator and various tools in the process.

    Kendall selects contractor for new sewer plant

    April 6th, 2017
    The Kendall Village Board awarded contracts last week for its new wastewater-treatment plant and sanitary-sewer upgrades.

    New boards elected in Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgeville

    April 6th, 2017
    Contested elections were scant Tuesday in the County Line’s readership area, but three municipalities — Norwalk, Wilton and the town of Ridgeville — had a full slate of candidates.

  • He flew every plane they had

    April 6th, 2017
    nuzbot_Thu-Apr-6-2017.jpg

    Bobby Budde had a love of aviation since he was a child. In the Air Transport Command, he was able to fly every plane the Army had, plus a few Navy and Marine Corps planes. He didn’t quit flying until he was in his 90s

    Work progresses on town of Wilton quarry

    April 6th, 2017
    nuzbot_Thu-Apr-6-2017.jpg

    On a cold and rainy Monday, Brandon Lende scooped up a stray beer bottle on the gravel driveway for the town of Wilton quarry and pitched it in the back of his Milestone Materials pickup truck.

    N-O-W hosts Family Reading Night

    April 6th, 2017
    nuzbot_Thu-Apr-6-2017.jpg

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School hosted its biennual Family Reading Night on Thursday.

    Royall building projects to start this spring

    April 3rd, 2017
    Royall business manager Jeff Lankey told the board of education at its meeting Monday that he was confident the district would have enough money to complete its array of building projects this year.

    Kendall Fundfest

    March 30th, 2017
    nuzbot_Thu-Mar-30-2017.jpg

    The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual Fundfest, its fundraiser auction, on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.

  • Noticias

    Grupo de jugar preescolar
    Caza de Huevos de Pascua
    Noche de la comunidad
    Centros de Salud Comunitarios enfrentan incertidumbre
     
