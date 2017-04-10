The Kendall Marshal’s Office issued citations to Angela Solchenberger and Billy Radcliff on March 26 for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Three cited for marijuana, paraphernalia possession in Kendall
President Donald Trump’s proposed budget introduced a new glitch in Ontario’s plans for a second well.
Norwalk Village Board members received a visit at their Tuesday meeting from Sheri Flock, who represented the Norwalk Library Board.
Fire damaged a shed at the Muehlenkamp farm in Norwalk on Saturday afternoon, destroying a Chevy pickup truck, lawnmowers, a wood splitter, a generator and various tools in the process.
The Kendall Village Board awarded contracts last week for its new wastewater-treatment plant and sanitary-sewer upgrades.
Contested elections were scant Tuesday in the County Line’s readership area, but three municipalities — Norwalk, Wilton and the town of Ridgeville — had a full slate of candidates.
Bobby Budde had a love of aviation since he was a child. In the Air Transport Command, he was able to fly every plane the Army had, plus a few Navy and Marine Corps planes. He didn’t quit flying until he was in his 90s
On a cold and rainy Monday, Brandon Lende scooped up a stray beer bottle on the gravel driveway for the town of Wilton quarry and pitched it in the back of his Milestone Materials pickup truck.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School hosted its biennual Family Reading Night on Thursday.
Royall business manager Jeff Lankey told the board of education at its meeting Monday that he was confident the district would have enough money to complete its array of building projects this year.
The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual Fundfest, its fundraiser auction, on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.